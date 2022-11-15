Ask The Old Guy: Everything old is new again

Hi Darin! Although most things in the NFL seem cyclical - teams hire a college coach, then an experienced NFL one, or a defensive coach, then an offensive one - here's hope that consideration is made to the importance of leadership and overview of the team on the next hire. I know that David Tepper probably had that in mind with the Matt Rhule hire (and in theory, he was right in looking for that), but I fear the pressure for an offensive wizard goes through. Not that an offensive-minded coach can't do those things, but it should be secondary to those other qualities. We can look at Mike Vrabel, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh as long-term examples of good coaches that don't have that sought-after "offensive genius" label (even Steve Wilks seems to be doing something along those lines also, . . if he were to be considered). Any thoughts? — Fernando, São Paulo, Brazil

Fernando's read this Mailbag enough to know that one of my true beliefs of coaching searches is "if the last one was fat, the next one will be skinny." And that often is the case, no matter who's doing the hiring or where. There's generally a reflex between the reason you fired a guy and what you're looking for in the next one.

The law of supply and demand applies here (there are more people looking for bright young offensive minds than there are bright young offensive minds). But the examples Fernando pointed to are valid.

What you want in a head coach is a good head coach. That's not the same as being a great play-caller (though that's a very important part of it). Great coaches like Tomlin and Harbaugh (and Vrabel appears to be on that track) are, first and foremost, executives — people who have the vision and personality to run an entire building. And there's no real handbook for doing that when all you've ever done is be an assistant coach. (That's also why I think teams should look at more special teams coaches such as Harbaugh, because they're the one assistant coach on every staff who has to deal with the entire roster, and their whole job is based on adapting on the fly to ever-changing conditions.)

There's a lot of projection involved in hiring a head coach. As Tepper said earlier this year, you have to take some risks sometimes, and there's no guarantee they work out.

But finding a great leader is definitely harder than finding a great X and O guy.

The other thing not enough people consider in coaching searches is what kind of staff the new guy is bringing with them. New guys often can't get all the assistants they want because they're under contract to other teams. So even if you find a coach you love, there's no guarantee he's going to be able to put together a staff he loves, at least not at first.

Whether any of this matters as it pertains to Wilks remains to be seen (and he knows from his days in Arizona that the staffing component is key). What I know for sure is that every day he's in the job as an interim is part of his resume now, and he's done some things lately that have gotten the attention of players and co-workers alike. He is positive yet direct, and also decisive, and clear in his messaging, and those are good things for a head coach to be. He's also 2-0 at home, and that doesn't hurt.