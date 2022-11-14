Baker Mayfield coming back to an offense with "physicality"

"Across the board, number one, it starts with protecting the ball," Wilks said when asked about improvements heading into the Baltimore game. "We've got to do a great job of protecting the football, and that increases our chances of winning – when we don't turn the ball over."

Mayfield has also taken 15 sacks compared to Walker's seven, though that number could be a testament to improvements up front.

The Panthers offensive line has remained largely intact this season, with the Elflein-to-Bozeman change at center the only switch-up. Rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, Christensen at left guard, right guard Austin Corbett, and right tackle Taylor Moton have remained steady and improving throughout the season.

"I think we're all super grateful that – knock on wood – we've all been healthy and playing together," Christensen said. "Boze jumped in, and it's Boze. He's doing a great job jumping in for Pat, and it was no drop-off. So just being able to have that continuity together, and playing those games together, so you know exactly what everyone's doing, is almost the biggest difference for us up front."

Between the marked improvement in the run game, a more diverse catalog of targets, and chemistry along the line, Mayfield will step into a slightly different offense in Baltimore – one with a stronger identity.