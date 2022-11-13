Laviska Shenault Jr. wants to "stack on" more touchdowns

What had probably been slower than Shenault preferred was his return to the field after suffering an injury. He aggravated his hamstring in Week 4 against Arizona and missed two weeks before he was slowly integrated back into the offense.

Shenault caught three of his four targets for 17 yards against the Falcons and counted two rushes for 42 yards. His five touches tied his previous high from the last time Carolina played Atlanta, though Shenault was much more productive in the second matchup.

"It pays off a lot, just getting those touches, then eventually something will pop," Shenault said. "I think it's big time."

He tallied six receptions on eight targets in the past three weeks before putting up 59 all-purpose yards in Thursday night's win over the Falcons.