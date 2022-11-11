Eddy Piñeiro's redemption comes with fans chanting his name

When Wilks delivered the opening statement of his postgame press conference, he mentioned the dominant run game, then talked about a defense which sacked Marcus Mariota five times, including some key stops late. Then he capped it off with praises for Piñeiro, days ago an unpopular Panther who redeemed himself in front of the home crowd.

"I can't say enough about Eddy," Wilks said. "Just a tremendous job of how he rebounded and bounced back. I'm so excited about him and where his teammates just rallied behind him."

And when Piñeiro heard about Wilks' public seal of approval, he couldn't help his excitement, repeating how "awesome" it was to have Wilks back him with overwhelming support after the Atlanta win. From his teammates encouraging him on the sidelines, his coach commending him in front of the media, and the crowd cheering his name in the game's final seconds, Piñeiro had returned to favor in Carolina.