Ask The Old Guy: One more to go

Good morning, Darin - What's up? Can't find the ATOG piece for this week. No column because of Christmas or what? Just checking to make sure you're OK. Have a great Game Day. #KeepPounding — Jeff, Concord, NC

I say this with all sincerity: nothing warms the heart like being seen, so the fact that somebody missed the Mailbag brings a smile to my face. It takes the better part of a day to curate and write and lay this thing out so that effort being appreciated is, well, appreciated. And Jeff's a FOTM, so I know this to be true. Thanks, Jeff.

But I got called away on another assignment last week, one of those stories that took me 52 years and 30 minutes to write. My father passed away last Tuesday morning after a long illness. That it was expected didn't make it any easier as we gathered around on Christmas to say our goodbyes.

If you've ever laughed at any of my jokes, it was because of Donald Gantt. He was great at one-liners (handshakes were often followed by "Gantt's my name, I assume you know yours"), and he could also set you up for the long play. I remember more than once him beginning a story on Highway 321 in Lenoir about the brave young native lad with the unusual name who went looking for better hunting grounds for his people and their futile search for him when he was lost. A 15-minute setup of a story for that spot just south of Blowing Rock where he could point to the yellow road sign and say, "That's why they put up all these signs that say Look Out For Falling Rock." He loved to laugh, and we shared a sense of the absurd. He had a standing shopping list for the flea market near our home of items I would re-purchase if he found them, regardless of price. That list included dogs playing poker paintings, a fez, an accordion, or a good monkey lamp. But the Holy Grail was an actual monkey. So one Thanksgiving, we went to the old Thunderbird Drive-In on Springs Road to kill some time before the meal and turned a corner and literally ran into a woman with a diaper-wearing monkey on her shoulder. With one voice, father and son turned to this woman and said with a tone that made it clear we were serious: "How much for the monkey?" He'd also stand up for principle and was willing to fight for what was right, but used wit as his razor. When one of his smart-aleck kids got (unjustly, I might add) called in for a conference with the principal, and his fourth-grade teacher said: "Your son's problem is he thinks he's smarter than everyone in the room, including me," she was not expecting him to reply: "Is he?"

But he was there for more than laughs. He also taught me another one of the most important lessons of journalism and life: the art of showing up. When I was in middle school, I had the brilliant idea of trying out for the school football team to pave the way for a lucrative NFL career. Turns out, on my best day I was like the Geoff Hangartner of Catawba Middle School. I may have understood the playbook inside and out, but it was imminently possible if not easy to find an athletic upgrade. In my case (not Geoff's, he was great), a Gatorade cooler or a traffic cone was an athletic upgrade. This was fine, except somebody had to pick me up after practice. So even though it was about 20 miles the other direction from his job, he was there every day, and I remember those long rides home as much as anything that happened on the field. (Although I once held a kid from Tuttle Middle School so egregiously that the penalty flag lodged in my facemask, and my attempts to protest were undone by the fact I looked like a jaundiced Phantom of the Opera. I should have thrown it back at them like Matt Willig.)

Sometimes I like to say, "I do it for the people," but it's mostly because that's what I saw him do every day of his life. He gave of his time selflessly, as a lifelong Scout leader and advocate for young people who needed a hand or someone to follow. He loved my mom. He raised three boys well, and an extended village of other people's kids that spread across the state. He worked hard. He knew how to fix machines, grow crops, cane a chair bottom, distill agricultural products into other useful things, sharpen a pocket knife so you could shave with it, tell a story, and a million other useful skills. The Foxfire books are about him. Yeah, and he landed a plane on top of a hardware store one time. If I ever grow up to be even a little like him, I will have done well.

So last week was sad, and we're still working through it, but our people were together on Saturday, and we remembered how you're supposed to do the thing — for other people. That's the most important thing.

(Also, what an insensitive jerk Jeff is. Who asks a question like that of a grieving man? Some people. Everybody go throw a rock at Jeff.) (Not really. We still like Jeff.)