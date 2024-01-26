Ask The Old Guy: People in place

------------------------------------------------------

I hear all of the moaning and groaning and settling for second-place comments. Some of it is deserved and should be expected. Both of these men have stellar reputations and a ton of good experience. They need to be judged on what they accomplish; give it some time. There is no way to say who made all of the decisions going back, but we know who will be going forward. There are a lot of decisions on which players to keep and which free agents to go after. Following that, this will be a crucial draft for the Panthers.

They have a history of working together, and our GM has a good knowledge of the inner workings. I, for one, am tired of where we have been but am looking forward to a new day. It will not happen in one season, but the direction can be detected. I look forward to your take going forward; you just catch way more than the rest of us and share it with us. Thank you! — Stephen, Columbia, SC

When you go through a pair of simultaneous searches and leave it with Canales and Morgan, there will be people who are underwhelmed. But they're appropriately whelming.

There were bigger names in both columns this year. But winning January news cycles with big, flashy names doesn't guarantee success, as we've seen many times in many places, including this one.

This process reminds me a bit of 2002 when the Panthers hired former Giants defensive coordinator John Fox to be the head coach and paired him with Marty Hurney as GM.

Fox was a hotter candidate the year before when the Giants went to the Super Bowl on the back of a suffocating defense, but he was coming off a 7-9 season in which the Giants ranked 14th in total defense and 16th in points allowed in January 2002. And Hurney, despite being a former sports writer, was not a headline-grabber. He became a cap guy while learning the business from Hall of Fame GM Bobby Beathard, so there were a lot of questions about his qualifications as a personnel man.

All those two did was put together the most consistent eight years in franchise history, going 71-57 from 2002-2009, with three double-digit win seasons and the team's first Super Bowl run. They might not have had back-to-back winning seasons, but they never won fewer than seven (consistently competitive), and going 7-9 in 2004 after Steve Smith broke his ankle in the opener and was lost for the year was likely the difference in three straight 10-plus win years. Their time ended on a sour note, and that 2-14 record in 2010 and Fox's departure were largely tied to the pre-lockout economic strategy of the previous owner.