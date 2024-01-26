Geno Smith: Dave Canales has "the right energy, the right mindset"

It's that attitude that Smith firmly believes will serve Canales well as he steps out of a role with a narrower scope, like a quarterbacks coach or offensive coordinator, and now is handed the responsibility of an entire locker room. With over 50 faces looking to Canales for guidance, Smith knows from experience the face looking back at them will always be calm.

"You don't want guys who wear it on their facial expressions, or you can tell if something's not right," Smith explained. "(Dave) always has the same calm demeanor. He's got a great perspective, not just on football, but on life. And that's something that like I said, he's going to help those young men, not just grow up as athletes but grow up as people. And I think that's just as important.

"One of the things that Dave does a great job at is he's, he doesn't get antsy, don't get nervous, but he's very calm. He's very stoic, and I think that rubs off on the guys around him."

Calm, it's important to point out though, does not denote Canales being docile, according to Smith.

"He is very, very high energy. He's a guy who trains every single day still like he's playing. He's going to be out there sprinting on the field with the guys and racing guys to drills and he's going to be up-tempo.

"I think that's the thing that I will say he'll get from (former and longtime Seattle head coach) Pete (Carroll). Not trying to be like Pete, but just the up-tempo style of practice and the up-tempo style of going about the day which brings that great energy and I think Dave does a great job with that."