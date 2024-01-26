Best of Social: Reaction to Dave Canales hire

Jan 26, 2024 at 10:21 AM
Dave Canales

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a head coach now, and the reactions were flying in. 

With former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales agreeing to become the Panthers' seventh head coach Thursday night, many people weighed in on social media and beyond about him, the fit with President of Football Operations/General Manager Dan Morgan, and much more. 

Considering the work he's done with other quarterbacks in multiple stops, the early vibes were positive. 

Here's a sampling of what's out there in the world, including the first tweet from the coach himself in his new role, with a gracious thank you to his former club.

And as should be expected from a guy known for bringing positive energy, he was back at it this morning, locked into his new job.

Here's a clip from NFL Network breaking down the hiring, along with other coaching moves around the league.

Former Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate had thoughts.

Here's a quick discussion with Falcons radio play-by-play man Wes Durham and ESPN.com's Brooke Pryor with the O+G podcast in the Triangle, offering their thoughts on the new hire.

We'll continue to add to this post throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest, and stay tuned to Panthers.com over the coming days and weeks for more about the team's new direction with a new coach and a new GM.

Dave Canales through the years

View photos of Dave Canales during his successful previous stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

Dave Canales, Baker Mayfield
1 / 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks to offensive coordinator Dave Canales before an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
2 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks to offensive coordinator Dave Canales before an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales works before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
3 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales works before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
GettyImages-1258669658
4 / 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales reviews the play sheet on the sidelines during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
5 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales reviews the play sheet on the sidelines during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
GettyImages-1573378262
6 / 20
AP23164558582671
7 / 20
Dave Canales
8 / 20
AP23208528157251
9 / 20
GettyImages-1556773944
10 / 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales works before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
11 / 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales works before the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 29-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AP17309753282955
12 / 20
AP377594446308
13 / 20
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, prays with wide receivers coach Dave Canales, right, during warmups before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
14 / 20

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, left, prays with wide receivers coach Dave Canales, right, during warmups before an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks with quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, right, following NFL football practice, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
15 / 20

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) walks with quarterbacks coach Dave Canales, right, following NFL football practice, Thursday, June 14, 2018, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett, left, talks with Dave Canales, right, Seahawks Offensive Passing Game Coordinator, during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
16 / 20

Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett, left, talks with Dave Canales, right, Seahawks Offensive Passing Game Coordinator, during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
AP21167845090877
17 / 20
Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett, left, talks with Dave Canales, right, Seahawks Offensive Passing Game Coordinator, during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
18 / 20

Seattle Seahawks tight end Gerald Everett, left, talks with Dave Canales, right, Seahawks Offensive Passing Game Coordinator, during NFL football practice Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Russell Wilson, Dave Canales
19 / 20
AP
AP22152021843955 (1)
20 / 20
