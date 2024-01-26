Best of Social: Reaction to Dave Canales hire

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have a head coach now, and the reactions were flying in.
With former Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales agreeing to become the Panthers' seventh head coach Thursday night, many people weighed in on social media and beyond about him, the fit with President of Football Operations/General Manager Dan Morgan, and much more.
Considering the work he's done with other quarterbacks in multiple stops, the early vibes were positive.
Here's a sampling of what's out there in the world, including the first tweet from the coach himself in his new role, with a gracious thank you to his former club.
And as should be expected from a guy known for bringing positive energy, he was back at it this morning, locked into his new job.
Here's a clip from NFL Network breaking down the hiring, along with other coaching moves around the league.
Former Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate had thoughts.
Here's a quick discussion with Falcons radio play-by-play man Wes Durham and ESPN.com's Brooke Pryor with the O+G podcast in the Triangle, offering their thoughts on the new hire.
We'll continue to add to this post throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest, and stay tuned to Panthers.com over the coming days and weeks for more about the team's new direction with a new coach and a new GM.
View photos of Dave Canales during his successful previous stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.