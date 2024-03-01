Ask The Old Guy: What to make of the combine?

Hello Darin, This is my first time writing, but I have been a PSL owner since team inception and an avid reader of ATOG for a while. I am a UM alum, so I'm excited to see what Dan can do - I can't wait to break out my 55 jerseys from the mothballs! Was excited when he was drafted and remember to this day the final play of the first game when Dan and Pep played together and ended the win with a blocked pass and INT.

Nothing really witty today - just a football observation and wondering if there is any meaning to it. After watching the playoffs, it's so obvious that our receiving corps is deficient - our wideouts rarely get early separation due to a lack of speed, and our tight ends are non-existent. The TEs in the final four had persistent and significant contributions. Feel bad for Bryce! Our offensive play calling had little variation and creativity this year. But I have noticed two tendencies about which I was hoping you could comment: (1) why does our right guard throw a left arm "punch" consistently just prior to the snap - seems almost like a signal to the D line to take off; and (2) have you noticed how frequently the ball is snapped by our offense as the 45 second clock is on 1 or 0? It seems like it would be another clue for the D line. It appeared to me that the playoff teams were much more prepared and only rarely snapped that late in the clock countdown. Possibly our QB's inexperience? Seems to me we need to be better prepared and more efficient. Hoping that comes with more snaps and experience. Critical but always a fan, of course, and hoping for some progress in 2024! Trying to be patient. — Scott, Charlotte NC

Love a good first-time long-time. And in case that 55 jersey smells a little off (mothballs are no joke), I'll make you this week's Friend Of The Mailbag and get the appropriate honorarium on the way so you'll have something fresh to wear.

As to your questions, there's kind of an overarching answer. Last year's offense was, to put it in technical football terms, a hot mess. Nothing about it was right from start to finish. Young gets a lot of criticism because the quarterback always does, but to put last year's failures on any one person is unfair because the problem was systemic. Everything, from cadences to design to luck, was off. The offensive line thing you mentioned isn't really a tell; that's how they signal a silent count, and they change it regularly to keep from being predictable. The problem is, there were too many guards giving those signals. When you have to play seven left guards and eight right guards in a season, the answer is not going to be good.

And yes, I also noticed that all those good offenses in the playoffs had big contributions from tight ends. They went out and signed Hayden Hurst last year, hoping to add to that position, and he suffered a concussion that caused him to miss the back half of the season. Getting more out of that spot this year would be a huge help for Young, whether it's Hurst, Tommy Tremble, or anyone else.