5 position groups to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine

Even beyond receiver, Canales continued, "as far as defensive ends, pass rushers, are these guys producing 10 sacks like a starter would in these positions? So, you kind of ask yourselves a lot of questions about these positions and how can they impact us on a roster?"

That being said, with the Panthers philosophy under Dan Morgan to look two to three years down the road at all times, Canales and staff are still taking a close look at each prospect this week, and how they could fit into the Panthers now and in the future.

The Panthers don't have a first-round pick in this year's draft but will pick first in three subsequent rounds (second, third and fourth). The club has six picks overall. With several areas of need, those picks will have to be used efficiently.

"I think no matter how many picks we have, we're looking to add impact players at every position," general manager Dan Morgan said this week at the Combine. "We want to build depth. We want to build competition on this roster. The 33rd pick, that doesn't mean that we can't do that. So, I think all options are on the table at that 33rd pick."