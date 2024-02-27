Dave Canales has a plan for Bryce Young, but doesn't want to "fix" him

On Tuesday, hosting his first combine presser as a head coach, Canales teased a plan; it's detailed down to the minutiae, based on every snap Young took as a rookie. Canales is familiar with each of those snaps, because he's spent the past month watching them all. Now, he feels much more versed in the ways of Bryce Young.

"I think that he's got the tools that we saw a year ago. So, I think, number one, we're going to have to teach him a new offense. That's going to be a big part of it. And I think just from a fundamental standpoint, I just see a really accurate player, I see a decisive player," Canales said.

"He's now played 16 games. So, he's got a good variety of exotic looks coverages, blitzes, different things that might have got him, he might not have seen this or that. So, we'll be able to kind of walk him through; 'here's some tells on those things.' So, some basic year two improvement."

Beyond what Young does well, Canales feels he has identified the areas that can use, not fixing, but tweaking.

"Number one, we got to create more explosives," Canales began, "and then of course, we have to minimize damage with exotic pressures and things like that. So, I think just elevating the whole group and really asking Bryce to just do his part."

Canales has now taken all of this information, and poured it into a manifesto of sorts, examining every aspect of Young's game, his approach, where he thinks the quarterback can go, and how to get there. He's hesitant to share the details with the public just yet, until he can present it to Young. The process of creating such a plan though was one he was taught years ago.