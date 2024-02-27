 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Dan Morgan talks Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Ikem Ekwonu at combine

Feb 27, 2024 at 03:48 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Dan Morgan
Michael Conroy/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — As the Panthers look to build off a 2-15 season, they at least have the opportunity to build off a base of former first-round picks at premium positions.

Those guys dominated the conversation for President of Football Operations/General Manager Dan Morgan at the scouting combine Tuesday, in his first press conference as the man in charge.

In short, he said, "All options are on the table," as it pertains to pending free agent pass-rusher Brian Burns, including the franchise tag.

He also identified defensive tackle Derrick Brown as a priority and someone the team could extend in the near future.

As it pertains to left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, the news is that there is no news and that he's staying in his current position.

Burns was the first question out of the chute for Morgan, considering the deadline for using the tag is March 5, and Morgan said they're meeting with Burns' agent this week about a possible contract extension.

"We'll have a little more clarity on the situation after that, but we're working on it," Morgan said. "I think right now, all options are on the table. You know, what those options are, we'll find out. I'll have a little more clarity on that after I meet with the agent."

Asked specifically about the likelihood of the tag, which would secure Burns for another year at $24.007 million, Morgan said simply: "Yeah, I think we would use it."

"We would definitely use it if we had to use it, and you know, we love Brian," Morgan continued. "Brian's a Panther. Somebody that I know and that I'm close to, I played with his brother (Stanley McClover). So, I definitely love Brian. But all options are on the table for him."

Derrick Brown, Brian Burns
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Brown's name came up quickly when the conversation turned to pending free agents — Morgan made it clear that linebacker Frankie Luvu was also someone they wanted to keep since he "embodies" the traits they're looking for.

Brown clearly does as well, especially after a season in which he broke a league record for tackles by a defensive lineman.

"I think we will look to extend him at some point," Morgan said of Brown, who is entering the option year of his rookie contract and could be a free agent after the 2024 season. "Derrick's a great player, a great person, and he embodies what a Panther is, right?"

Ekwonu was part of a longer conversation in which Morgan talked about strengthening the offensive line as a whole, and why that was a priority.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young was sacked 62 times last season, matching a franchise record and the sixth-highest total in league history. Much of that stemmed from the instability in the middle, as they used seven different left guards and eight different right guards over the course of the year. That was largely an injury thing, but Morgan clearly wants to upgrade the base of talent in front of Young so they can build on last year's first-rounder.

Ikem Ekwonu
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

"I think it's pretty evident that our offensive line struggled at times last year," Morgan said. "We've got to get better in that area, and we're going to do everything in our power to make that happen."

But those upgrades seem more likely on the interior since he said the plan was to leave Ekwonu at left tackle after a difficult second season.

"I'm excited to see him develop under the new regime, the new offensive line coaches," Morgan said, noting the additions of assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin and line coach Joe Gilbert, who were in Tampa last year with head coach Dave Canales.

Morgan said he was "excited" by Ekwonu's potential, pointing out that he was just 23 years old (and a year removed from a successful rookie season that saw him go 10 games without allowing a sack).

"I think he's only going to get better and better," Morgan said of Ekwonu. "And I think when you bring the right coaches in, that maybe can help him out and get him better, I think that I'm confident in that. . . .

"Ickey's motivated to be better. He's hungry. I've had multiple talks with him on different occasions, and he's hungry to get better and be one of the better left tackles in the league."

While moving Ekwonu inside has been a topic of conversation (since his strength is literally his strength, and his ability in the run game surpasses his pass protection), Morgan said that his potential makes it worthwhile to leave him where he is and allow him to grow.

"Like I said, he's 23 years old," Morgan said. "But he still has developing to do, and he has the feet, he has the length, he has everything you need to be a really good left tackle in the league. I'm excited about him under the new staff just to see how he progresses on."

Bryce Young and Luke Kuechly at the Lowe's NFL Experience

Check out photos from the Lowe's NFL Experience, where Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Panthers Legend Luke Kuechly interacted with fans, tossed some footballs and even made pancakes.

240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-092
1 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-015
2 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-102
3 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-040
4 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-084
5 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-074
6 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-017
7 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-046
8 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-035
9 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-079
10 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-097
11 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-011
12 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-039
13 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-077
14 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-075
15 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-066
16 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-037
17 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-089
18 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-096
19 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-086
20 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-085
21 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-083
22 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-060
23 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-069
24 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-093
25 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-024
26 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-020
27 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-053
28 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-063
29 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-021
30 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-018
31 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-002
32 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-103
33 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-095
34 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-019
35 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-032
36 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-072
37 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-056
38 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-088
39 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-005
40 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-070
41 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-003
42 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-080
43 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-008
44 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-042
45 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-007
46 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-025
47 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-071
48 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-041
49 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-087
50 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
