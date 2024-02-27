Dan Morgan talks Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Ikem Ekwonu at combine

"I think it's pretty evident that our offensive line struggled at times last year," Morgan said. "We've got to get better in that area, and we're going to do everything in our power to make that happen."

But those upgrades seem more likely on the interior since he said the plan was to leave Ekwonu at left tackle after a difficult second season.

"I'm excited to see him develop under the new regime, the new offensive line coaches," Morgan said, noting the additions of assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin and line coach Joe Gilbert, who were in Tampa last year with head coach Dave Canales.

Morgan said he was "excited" by Ekwonu's potential, pointing out that he was just 23 years old (and a year removed from a successful rookie season that saw him go 10 games without allowing a sack).

"I think he's only going to get better and better," Morgan said of Ekwonu. "And I think when you bring the right coaches in, that maybe can help him out and get him better, I think that I'm confident in that. . . .

"Ickey's motivated to be better. He's hungry. I've had multiple talks with him on different occasions, and he's hungry to get better and be one of the better left tackles in the league."

While moving Ekwonu inside has been a topic of conversation (since his strength is literally his strength, and his ability in the run game surpasses his pass protection), Morgan said that his potential makes it worthwhile to leave him where he is and allow him to grow.