Keeping Ejiro Evero a "huge" part of offseason plan

Canales can go into lengthy and granular detail when he's talking ball, and went on for nearly two minutes when asked about the things that stood out to him about the Panthers' defense in 2023.

Noting players such as Derrick Brown and Brian Burns, he pivoted to the coaching that had the Panthers fourth in the league in total defense while playing alongside the league's worst offense.

Canales has felt this way for years (when he was in Seattle, he saw this style often against the Rams) and pointed to specific adjustments the Panthers made on defense in the regular season finale. The Bucs were driving just before the end of the half, but they changed things up after a timeout and "crushed our play," forcing them to settle for a field goal.