 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Keeping Ejiro Evero a "huge" part of offseason plan

Feb 28, 2024 at 08:19 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Ejiro Evero
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

INDIANAPOLIS — Since Dan Morgan and Dave Canales have gotten their respective jobs, they've talked a lot about "alignment."

And the thing they absolutely agreed on this week was how glad they were to be able to retain defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero this offseason.

"It was huge," Canales said of being able to retain Evero, saying it was part of his "master plan" when he interviewed for the job.

"I really have high respect for him, Canales said. "It was a real selling point of mine is like, if we can just get this done, to have these two guys, this is a dream team of sorts, really to put these two young guys who are committed to their players, committed to these schemes.

"So I'm excited to go against them every day in practice and to see the evolution of the offense and defense as we face each other and kind of learn the ins and outs of what we're doing."

Related Links

Canales can go into lengthy and granular detail when he's talking ball, and went on for nearly two minutes when asked about the things that stood out to him about the Panthers' defense in 2023.

Noting players such as Derrick Brown and Brian Burns, he pivoted to the coaching that had the Panthers fourth in the league in total defense while playing alongside the league's worst offense.

Canales has felt this way for years (when he was in Seattle, he saw this style often against the Rams) and pointed to specific adjustments the Panthers made on defense in the regular season finale. The Bucs were driving just before the end of the half, but they changed things up after a timeout and "crushed our play," forcing them to settle for a field goal.

But beyond the scheme, Canales said he was impressed with the way the Panthers learned to communicate on the fly last year. Pairing veteran safeties Xavier Woods and Vonn Bell (who didn't have a background in the system), and having to adjust to the loss of signal-caller Shaq Thompson in September forced many players to adjust, including Frankie Luvu, a seek-and-destroy type linebacker who was forced to play in a more defined role inside.

Ejiro Evero, Kamu Grugier-Hill
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

"Those type of things are what I saw from the Panthers defense and the way that they got those guys to communicate in short order," Canales said. "So, yeah, I know that's a lot, but there's a lot that I appreciated about his defense, and they played us really hard twice last year. So it was a real challenge."

The ability to communicate was also cited by Morgan, who said having some degree of consistency in the coaching staff was a benefit as he entered his first year as GM, allowing him to have a clearer picture of what the team needed in free agency and the draft.

"I mean, it helps a lot," Morgan said. "Last year, I think we thought we had an idea, but then going through a full season, you can really understand what they want from a player perspective, not only the physical attributes but the smarts; they need smart players on their defense.

"We do a lot of different disguises. We run a lot of different coverages and do a lot of post-snap eye candy. I got a lot better understanding last year."

Bryce Young and Luke Kuechly at the Lowe's NFL Experience

Check out photos from the Lowe's NFL Experience, where Panthers quarterback Bryce Young and Panthers Legend Luke Kuechly interacted with fans, tossed some footballs and even made pancakes.

240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-092
1 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-015
2 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-102
3 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-040
4 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-084
5 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-074
6 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-017
7 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-046
8 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-035
9 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-079
10 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-097
11 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-011
12 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-039
13 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-077
14 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-075
15 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-066
16 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-037
17 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-089
18 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-096
19 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-086
20 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-085
21 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-083
22 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-060
23 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-069
24 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-093
25 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-024
26 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-020
27 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-053
28 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-063
29 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-021
30 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-018
31 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-002
32 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-103
33 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-095
34 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-019
35 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-032
36 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-072
37 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-056
38 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-088
39 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-005
40 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-070
41 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-003
42 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-080
43 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-008
44 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-042
45 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-007
46 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-025
47 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-071
48 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-041
49 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-087
50 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Combine notebook: Kris Jenkins Jr. following father's footsteps

Defense took the stage on Wednesday, with connections to Charlotte ruling the day
news

Combine notebook: Morgan on long-range plan, Canales on learning new roster

The Panthers brass talked about the way they're approaching the upcoming months, and how they're bringing some new perspectives to roster decisions.
news

Dave Canales has a plan for Bryce Young, but doesn't want to "fix" him

Canales has watched every snap of Young's rookie season, and has created a plan to usher the QB into his second year by building an entire offense.
news

Dan Morgan talks Brian Burns, Derrick Brown, Ikem Ekwonu at combine

The Panthers President of Football Operations/General Manager discussed a number of pending offseason moves, and moves he doesn't want to make at all.
news

How the Hall of Fame surprised Julius Peppers with "the knock"

It took a lot of work, some subterfuge, a flimsy excuse from one of his kids, and one of the greatest careers in football history to lead of a memorable night for Peppers.
news

Who is Brad Idzik? Uncovering the Panthers offensive coordinator

Brad Idzik has always had a plan for his life, but everything changed while he was a wide receiver at Wake Forest.
news

My View: Julius Peppers

Team photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker takes fans behind the scenes of Julius Peppers' NFL Honors/Super Bowl weekend. 
news

Ask The Old Guy: Leaving Las Vegas

The 2023 season is behind us, after a week in which brought us a new Hall of Famer, a familiar winner, a girlfriend you may have heard of, and Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton.
news

Defensive starters get their wish, to run it back with coaches

Stars Derrick Brown and Brian Burns made public their hopes for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to stay on along with the rest of his staff. Now, they've got their wish.
news

Panthers round out their 2024 coaching staff

Dave Canales has finished the hiring for his coaching staff, retaining the defensive staff and adding several coaches from his days with the Seahawks.
news

Former Panthers saw the signs for DeShaun Foster to become a head coach

Former Panthers RB DeShaun Foster was introduced as head coach of the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday, fulfilling a destiny teammates saw coming years ago.
Advertising