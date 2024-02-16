Ask The Old Guy: Leaving Las Vegas

------------------------------------------------------

Have you considered a vacation home in Canton, Ohio? You might need one in the next few years. How many trips do you think you'll be making? — Will, Rock Hill, SC

Canton and its people are lovely and charming and welcoming. I will go as often as they'll have me. And at the current rate, they're going to have me a lot. I just don't know when exactly that will be beyond this August.

As we wrote last week, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 offered plenty of good news for the Panthers beyond the election of Julius Peppers. Patrick Willis going in offered a precedent for the identically resumed Luke Kuechly, and Andre Johnson escaping the logjam at wide receiver can only help Steve Smith Sr. take a step forward, possibly into the final 15 next year.

That's not to say any of this is automatic. Making the Hall of Fame should be hard (and it is) to be meaningful.

Willis was in his third year as a finalist, having watched Sam Mills and Zach Thomas go in the preceding years. With 22 starters on the field, plus specialists, it's neither reasonable nor a given that one middle linebacker is going to go in each year. But Kuechly is certainly deserving. And while Smith has an equal or better resume than the receivers who were among the 15 modern finalists this year, there's no guarantee he will escape the semifinalist list after spending the last three years stuck in spots 16-25.

Here's what we know about next year's voting. The selectors will begin with the five guys who made the cut to the final 10 this year, but not the final five (Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Jared Allen, Darren Woodson, Antonio Gates). The other five finalists (Jahri Evans, Eric Allen, Reggie Wayne, Rodney Harrison, Fred Taylor) have shown no reason not to return.

Then consider the list of players who will be eligible for the first time in 2025, including Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri (the league's all-time leading scorer and one of the great clutch kickers, with four Super Bowl rings), Eli Manning (whose 117-117 record and 84.1 career passer rating is buoyed by beating the Patriots twice in the Super Bowl and by being ubiquitous), and others including Marshawn Lynch, Terrell Suggs, Marshal Yanda, and Ryan Kalil.

Then throw in this year's 10 semifinalists who didn't make the cut to 15, including Smith, Anquan Boldin, Hines Ward, London Fletcher, James Harrison, Robert Mathis, Vince Wilfork, Eddie George, Ricky Watters, and Tiki Barber.

Take that group of 27 names and pull 15 out for a finalist group, and you'll begin to see how difficult this process is (and, again, should be). Now cut it to five, and be prepared for everyone to yell at you when their one favorite doesn't make it.

Kuechly and Smith should eventually make their way to Canton because they deserve to. Cam Newton has a compelling case as a truly rare player who changed the way the NFL considers his position (in much the same way new Hall of Famer Devin Hester did for returners).