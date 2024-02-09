Hall of Fame Class of 2024 offers clues for future Panthers candidates 

And then there's Newton.

He hasn't played since the end of the 2021 season after he returned to the Panthers from his one-year sabbatical with the Patriots. And it sounds like he's no longer looking for a chance to continue his career, as he has lobbied for publicly the past two years.

"I'm not a football player no more. I'm a YouTuber," Newton said in an interview with Boardroom, the media outlet owned by basketball superstar Kevin Durant.

Players are eligible for the Hall once they're five full seasons past their playing days, so Newton would be up for discussion for the Class of 2027.

While there's no reason to believe Newton will cruise through the process easily — no discussion of his on-field talent or larger-than-life personality has ever been simple — his resume dictates that he be considered.

Having an MVP award on his mantel is a big first step, along with the more subjective argument that he did things no one else has ever done.

He was the first rookie to throw for 4,000 yards in a season, and he's the league's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (75). The list of two-way quarterback records he's set (often eclipsing Hall of Famer Steve Young on those charts) is long, and his impact on the Panthers was undeniable after being the first pick in the 2011 draft.

His own injury-shortened career could work against him, especially with a long list of deserving quarterbacks on the way to the committee's docket in the coming years, with Manning (2025), along with Philip Rivers and Drew Brees (2026) coming soon. When Newton hits the ballot (assuming he doesn't play again), he'll be joined in that class by Ben Roethlisberger. So, if you think there was a traffic jam at receiver lately, those quarterback discussions could go on for years as well.