 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
Julius Peppers
Will Julius Peppers become a first-ballot Hall of Famer tonight?
The Panthers legend is in his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and tonight's announcement at NFL Honors will determine where he stands among the all-time greats.
By Darin Gantt Feb 08, 2024

LAS VEGAS — At some point around the time Julius Peppers was finishing his first stint with the Carolina Panthers, it was becoming clear that his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame was a real possibility.

By the end of his second stint with the Panthers, it became clear it was a question of not if, but when.

And with the five years that have passed since he retired in the place it all started, the perspective time allows only cements the notion that he was one of the truly exceptional ones.

Tonight, we'll find out if Peppers becomes one of the elites among the elites, a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

"It's an outrage if he's not," former teammate Mike Rucker said flatly, and Rucker isn't one given to hyperbole. He saw it. He knows. It seems apparent to him, in his plain-spoken Midwestern way.

Of course, there's no shame in needing more than one year. The bronze bust at the Hall will outlive us all whether you arrive in Canton in your first year of eligibility or your fourth (like Dick "Night Train" Lane) or 14th (like Lynn Swann).

Related Links

But there's something unique about the ones that take the minimum amount of time to arrive, the relatively easy decisions in a process that's supposed to be hard, and is. (Look at this year's list of 15 finalists. Don't say which one deserves to be in. Say which 10 don't.)

It's reasonable to suggest that all of this year's finalists deserve to eventually be enshrined, but only two of this year's 15 are in their first year of eligibility, Peppers and tight end Antonio Gates.

Since the Hall began identifying groups of 15 finalists in 1970 (the Hall inducted its first class in 1963), only 89 players have been picked in their first year as finalists. There are only 371 Hall of Famers total, which mean fewer than a quarter of them go in the first time.

A lot of them are guys who can be identified by one name, like Lombardi or Unitas or Butkus, or for younger viewers, Montana or Rice or Deion or Peyton. That's who we're talking about here.

So the idea of Pep joining the LTs of the word (mostly Lawrence Taylor [1999], but more recently, LaDainian Tomlinson [2017]) seems natural and deserved because, during his 17-year career, he was nothing short of a force of nature.

The stats tell the story easily enough. He finished with 159.5 sacks, fourth-most all-time, trailing Bruce Smith (first ballot), Reggie White (first ballot), and Kevin Greene (fifth).

That's the company he keeps.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers

First-ballot Hall of Famers by decade

1970s (15)

Hugh McElhenny, Jim Brown, Vince Lombardi, Gino Marchetti, Ollie Matson, Raymond Berry, Jim Parker, Forrest Gregg, Gale Sayers, Bart Starr, Lance Alworth, Ray Nitschke, Larry Wilson, Dick Butkus, Johnny Unitas.

1980s (16)

Deacon Jones, Bob Lilly, Jim Otto, George Blanda, Merlin Olsen, Paul Warfield, Willie Brown, O.J. Simpson, Roger Staubach, Ken Houston, Joe Greene, Jim Langer, Gene Upshaw, Jack Ham, Mel Blount, Terry Bradshaw.

1990s (17)
Franco Harris, Jack Lambert, Tom Landry, Earl Campbell, John Hannah, Jan Stenerud, Dan Fouts, Chuck Noll, Walter Payton, Tony Dorsett, Randy White, Steve Largent, Don Shula, Anthony Muñoz, Mike Singletary, Eric Dickerson, Lawrence Taylor.

2000s (16)
Ronnie Lott, Joe Montana, Jackie Slater, Jim Kelly, Marcus Allen, John Elway, Barry Sanders, Dan Marino, Steve Young, Troy Aikman, Warren Moon, Reggie White, Bruce Matthews, Darrell Green, Bruce Smith, Rod Woodson.

2010s (19)
Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Marshall Faulk, Deion Sanders, Larry Allen, Jonathan Ogden, Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, Walter Jones, Junior Seau, Brett Favre, Jason Taylor, LaDainian Tomlinson, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher, Champ Bailey, Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed.

2020s (6)

Troy Polamalu, Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Darrelle Revis, Joe Thomas.

Peppers hasn't always been comfortable with that status that others see more easily, but two years ago, when he went to Canton to celebrate the induction of his former coach and fellow Panthers legend Sam Mills, you could see that defense mechanism recede a bit. 

He's always been confident in his abilities; he's always known he was excellent. But that weekend, it was as if it began to sink in how truly remarkable he was. You could see that he was beginning to realize he belonged.

And when you consider the other recent players who have gone through on the first attempt, you only then realize how truly special he is because he's better than most of them.

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers

The last player at his position to be fast-tracked to Canton in his first year was Dolphins pass-rusher Jason Taylor. And Taylor was a fine player, one of the greats. 

But he finished his career with 139.5 sacks, six Pro Bowls, and four All-Pro mentions, and was a member of the All-Decade team for the 2000s.

Peppers finished with 159.5 sacks, nine Pro Bowls, and seven All-Pro honors and was a member of the All-Decade team for the 2000s and the 2010s. 

That's different. And that's the difference in Peppers. He didn't just burn brightly for a short time (though he did). He was incandescent for 17 years in a sport in which most players don't get to Year 4.

And that kind of longevity has already been recognized.

Bill Kostroun/2009 AP

Two-time All-Decade Team selections

(Hall of Famers in bold)

2000s/2010s
QB Tom Brady, DE Julius Peppers, P Shane Lechler, RET Devin Hester, Coach Bill Belichick.

1990s/2000s
OT Willie Roaf, OG Larry Allen, DT Warren Sapp.

1980s/1990s
WR Jerry Rice, OT Gary Zimmerman, DE Bruce Smith, DE Reggie White, S Ronnie Lott, P Sean Landeta, K Morten Andersen, K Gary Anderson.

1970s/1980s
RB Walter Payton, G John Hannah, C Mike Webster, OLB Ted Hendricks, LB Jack Lambert, RET Billy "White Shoes" Johnson, RET Rick Upchurch, Coach Chuck Noll.

1960s/1970s
DT Bob Lilly, DT Merlin Olsen, MLB Dick Butkus, S Larry Wilson, K Jim Bakken.

By being named to those two All-Decade teams, he's already entered that subset of the greatest of the greatest. 

Only 29 players and coaches have ever made two of those. Most of them are in the Hall already. 

Other than special teamers (and again, no offense, but it's easier to punt well or return punts for more than a decade than to play defensive end), only three individuals aren't in the Hall already. 

That list includes Peppers, Bill Belichick, and Tom Brady, and those other two have 15 Super Bowl titles between them and aren't eligible yet.

That kind of team success eluded Peppers, but that doesn't diminish his case. 

Teams win rings. The best of the best get bronze busts and gold jackets. 

The very best of the best receive them quickly. 

Tonight, we'll find out together whether the Hall of Fame agrees with what seems obvious to the eye — that Julius Peppers belongs in that upper room where the true legends of the game reside.

Julius Peppers Through The Years

View 90 photos of the legendary defensive end from his time in a Panthers uniform.

In this April 20, 2002, file photo, Julius Peppers, of North Carolina, holds up a team jersey after being selected by the Carolina Panthers as their first pick, second overall, in the NFL Draft in New York. (AP Photo/Ed Betz, File)
1 / 90

In this April 20, 2002, file photo, Julius Peppers, of North Carolina, holds up a team jersey after being selected by the Carolina Panthers as their first pick, second overall, in the NFL Draft in New York. (AP Photo/Ed Betz, File)

Julius Peppers during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ericsson Stadium on September 28, 2003.
2 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ericsson Stadium on September 28, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 22, 2003.
3 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 22, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers during a game against the Washinton Redskins at Ericsson Stadium on November 15, 2003.
4 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Washinton Redskins at Ericsson Stadium on November 15, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ericsson Stadium on December 20, 2003.
5 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ericsson Stadium on December 20, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers during a game against the Tennesee Titans at Ericsson Stadium on October 19, 2003.
6 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tennesee Titans at Ericsson Stadium on October 19, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers and Jevon Kearse during a game against the Tennesee Titans at Ericsson Stadium on October 19, 2003.
7 / 90

Julius Peppers and Jevon Kearse during a game against the Tennesee Titans at Ericsson Stadium on October 19, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers sacks Quincy Carter during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 22, 2003.
8 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Quincy Carter during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 22, 2003.

Kent Smith
Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, congratulates defensive end Julius Peppers (90) after Peppers' interception in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
9 / 90

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, congratulates defensive end Julius Peppers (90) after Peppers' interception in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Julius Peppers signs autographs when the Panthers returned to Ericsson Stadium after winning the NFC Championship on Jan. 18, 2004.
10 / 90

Julius Peppers signs autographs when the Panthers returned to Ericsson Stadium after winning the NFC Championship on Jan. 18, 2004.

Julius Peppers alongside defensive line teammates (l-r Shane Burton, Mike Rucker, Julius Peppers, Brentson Buckner, Kris Jenkins, Al Wallace) during a practice leading up to Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
11 / 90

Julius Peppers alongside defensive line teammates (l-r Shane Burton, Mike Rucker, Julius Peppers, Brentson Buckner, Kris Jenkins, Al Wallace) during a practice leading up to Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers answers questions during Super Bowl XXXVIII media day, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 90

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers answers questions during Super Bowl XXXVIII media day, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Julius Peppers during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
13 / 90

Julius Peppers during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Julius Peppers alongside Brentson Buckner, Mike Rucker and Al Wallace at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
14 / 90

Julius Peppers alongside Brentson Buckner, Mike Rucker and Al Wallace at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on November 20, 2004.
15 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on November 20, 2004.

Julius Peppers during a game against the St. Louis Rams at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2004.
16 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the St. Louis Rams at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2004.

Julius Peppers returns an interception for a 46-yard touchdown during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 28, 2004.
17 / 90

Julius Peppers returns an interception for a 46-yard touchdown during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 28, 2004.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
18 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Julius Peppers sacks Drew Bledsoe during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2005.
19 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Drew Bledsoe during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2005.

Julius Peppers chases Drew Bledsoe during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2005.
20 / 90

Julius Peppers chases Drew Bledsoe during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2005.

Julius Peppers embraces head coach John Fox after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 3, 2005.
21 / 90

Julius Peppers embraces head coach John Fox after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 3, 2005.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 16, 2005.
22 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 16, 2005.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 5, 2005.
23 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 5, 2005.

Julius Peppers lines up at wide receiver during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on October 3, 2005.
24 / 90

Julius Peppers lines up at wide receiver during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on October 3, 2005.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 20, 2005.
25 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 20, 2005.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 19, 2006.
26 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 19, 2006.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 15, 2006.
27 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 15, 2006.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 12, 2006.
28 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 12, 2006.

Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on October 30, 2006.
29 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on October 30, 2006.

Julius Peppers pressures Brett Favre during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 18, 2007.
30 / 90

Julius Peppers pressures Brett Favre during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 18, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and Brett Favre after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 18, 2007.
31 / 90

Julius Peppers and Brett Favre after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 18, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Pheonix Stadium on Sunday, October 14, 2007.
32 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Pheonix Stadium on Sunday, October 14, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers, Mike Rucker, Steve Smith and John Kasay prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2007.
33 / 90

Julius Peppers, Mike Rucker, Steve Smith and John Kasay prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2007.
34 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers celebrates with Chris Gamble during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.
35 / 90

Julius Peppers celebrates with Chris Gamble during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers tackles LaDainian Tomlinson during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.
36 / 90

Julius Peppers tackles LaDainian Tomlinson during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and Jared Allen during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on Sunday, September 21, 2008.
37 / 90

Julius Peppers and Jared Allen during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on Sunday, September 21, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers pressures Matt Ryan during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 28, 2008.
38 / 90

Julius Peppers pressures Matt Ryan during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 28, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers pressures Kurt Warner during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 26, 2008.
39 / 90

Julius Peppers pressures Kurt Warner during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 26, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 90

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson during a game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2008.
41 / 90

Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson during a game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2008.
42 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2008.
43 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers sacks Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 30, 2008.
44 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 30, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday, December 28, 2008.
45 / 90

Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday, December 28, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers sacks Drew Brees during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday, December 28, 2008.
46 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Drew Brees during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday, December 28, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2009.
47 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2009.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers returns an interception for a touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2009.
48 / 90

Julius Peppers returns an interception for a touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2009.
49 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and Ryan Kalil during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2009.
50 / 90

Julius Peppers and Ryan Kalil during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2009.
51 / 90

Julius Peppers prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers sacks Eli Manning during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.
52 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Eli Manning during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.
53 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2010.
54 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2010.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and head coach Ron Rivera in Peppers' first game after returning to the Panthers at San Francisco on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
55 / 90

Julius Peppers and head coach Ron Rivera in Peppers' first game after returning to the Panthers at San Francisco on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers play against the San Francisco 49ers during week one of the regular season on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
56 / 90

The Carolina Panthers play against the San Francisco 49ers during week one of the regular season on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers runs out of the tunnel during his first game back at Bank of America Stadium in Week 2 against Buffalo in 2017.
57 / 90

Julius Peppers runs out of the tunnel during his first game back at Bank of America Stadium in Week 2 against Buffalo in 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bills in his first game as a Panther back at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.
58 / 90

Carolina Panther celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bills in his first game as a Panther back at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018CARvsGBm_26
59 / 90
Julius Peppers strip-sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.
60 / 90

Julius Peppers strip-sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsTAM1310
61 / 90
Julius Peppers embraces teammate Thomas Davis at a game in Tampa Bay in 2017.
62 / 90

Julius Peppers embraces teammate Thomas Davis at a game in Tampa Bay in 2017.

Julius Peppers sacks Tom Brady in a game at New England in 2017.
63 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Tom Brady in a game at New England in 2017.

Carolina Panthers 2015
Julius Peppers sacks Josh McCown in a game at the New York Jets in 2017.
64 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Josh McCown in a game at the New York Jets in 2017.

Julius Peppers
65 / 90
Carolina Panthers 2015
Julius Peppers and teammate Luke Kuechly.
66 / 90

Julius Peppers and teammate Luke Kuechly.

Julius Peppers bangs the Keep Pounding Drum before a game against Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017.
67 / 90

Julius Peppers bangs the Keep Pounding Drum before a game against Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
68 / 90

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers sacks Jameis Winston against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
69 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Jameis Winston against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
20171224CARvsTB_140
70 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
20171231_CAR_ATL-419
71 / 90
Julius Peppers waves to the crowd against Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 9, 2018.
72 / 90

Julius Peppers waves to the crowd against Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers tackles Saquon Barkley during the game against the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
73 / 90

Julius Peppers tackles Saquon Barkley during the game against the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

Julius Peppers walks off the field during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
74 / 90

Julius Peppers walks off the field during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Julius Peppers strip-sacks Alex Smith in a game against Washington in 2018.
75 / 90

Julius Peppers strip-sacks Alex Smith in a game against Washington in 2018.

Cam Newton hugs Julius Peppers during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
76 / 90

Cam Newton hugs Julius Peppers during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

Julius Peppers in the tunnel before player introductions during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
77 / 90

Julius Peppers in the tunnel before player introductions during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Julius Peppers pressures Joe Flacco during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
78 / 90

Julius Peppers pressures Joe Flacco during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Julius Peppers comforts families of fallen soldiers being recognized during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
79 / 90

Julius Peppers comforts families of fallen soldiers being recognized during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
80 / 90

Julius Peppers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Jason Miczek
Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
81 / 90

Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers, Mike Adams, Captain Munnerlyn and Luke Kuechly celebrate a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Thursday, November 8, 2018.
82 / 90

Julius Peppers, Mike Adams, Captain Munnerlyn and Luke Kuechly celebrate a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Thursday, November 8, 2018.

Julius Peppers in the locker room during pregame against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
83 / 90

Julius Peppers in the locker room during pregame against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

Julius Peppers walks off the field after a game against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
84 / 90

Julius Peppers walks off the field after a game against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Julius Peppers is introduced for the last time at Bank of America Stadium prior to a game against Atlanta on Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo by Kent Smith)
85 / 90

Julius Peppers is introduced for the last time at Bank of America Stadium prior to a game against Atlanta on Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo by Kent Smith)

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers was an NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2018. (Photo by Kent Smith)
86 / 90

Julius Peppers was an NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2018. (Photo by Kent Smith)

Thomas Davis and Julius Peppers talk on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
87 / 90

Thomas Davis and Julius Peppers talk on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Julius Peppers at the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
88 / 90

Julius Peppers at the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Julius Peppers during the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
89 / 90

Julius Peppers during the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Julius Peppers leaves the field for the last time against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
90 / 90

Julius Peppers leaves the field for the last time against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
back to top

Related Content

news

How to Watch: NFL Honors awards show

Here's how to see the annual event, including the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 announcement, where Julius Peppers is among the finalists.
news

My View: National Women and Girls Sports Day

Read team photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker tribute to women around the Panthers organization in celebration of NWGSD.
news

Carolina Panthers announce partnership with Pizza Hut Germany

The Carolina Panthers announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Pizza Hut Germany, making the pizza retailer the team's first multi-year German partner as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program.
news

Former players know about the infectious energy Dave Canales brings

The Pro Bowlers who have played under Canales at previous spots know that he's bringing an upbeat and positive style, and that he's always on.
news

Not for the faint of heart: Pro Bowlers weigh in on facing Derrick Brown

The Panthers defensive tackle made his first Pro Bowl this year, meaning offensive lineman he'd dominated during the season have to face him again
news

For Charlotte native and Panthers fan, playing QB was inevitable

Charlotte native Sam Hartman, the Notre Dame quarterback will suit up for the Senior Bowl Saturday. It seems like something he was destined for years ago.
news

Peyton Manning lived it; "Bryce will benefit" from his rookie season

Peyton Manning's rookie season was one to forget in what became a Hall of Fame career. It's why he knows Panthers QB Bryce Young can "benefit" from his subpar rookie year. 
news

Current and former players were picking up the Dan Morgan-Dave Canales vibe on Thursday

A group of current players were on hand to hear from their new coach and GM, and a group of legends on hand realized that it sounded familiar to a previous change which yielded results.
news

Dan Morgan and Dave Canales lay out plan for the future

The Panthers new GM and head coach had their introductory press conference Thursday, and talked about the kind of team they wanted to create together.
news

Dan Morgan taking the long view of his new job

The Panthers President of Football Operations/GM is looking for particular traits in players, but he's also looking to create something that's lasting.
news

The man in the photo and the job that changed Dave Canales' life

Before Dave Canales' would become head coach of the Panthers, he was head coach of a much different team, that shaped his whole life
Advertising