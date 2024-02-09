 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Julius Peppers named to Pro Football Hall of Fame on first ballot

Feb 08, 2024 at 10:09 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
HoF_Web_App_1920x1080

LAS VEGAS — Julius Peppers has been called many things during his athletic career.

Franchise-changing draft pick. North Carolina legend. Basketball prodigy, even. One teammate even liked to refer to him as "the next evolution of man."

Tonight, Julius Peppers gained another identifier, and the most appropriate one yet, considering a career spent changing the game.

First-ballot Hall of Famer.

Peppers was announced as part of the seven-member Class of 2024 of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday night at NFL Honors and will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, in August. He was joined in the class by modern-era classmates Patrick Willis, Andre Johnson, Devin Hester, and Dwight Freeney, along with seniors candidates Steve McMichael and Randy Gradishar.

He's the second Panthers legend in three years to be inducted (following linebacker Sam Mills in 2022) and the first player drafted by the Panthers to be inducted into the Hall.

His individual accomplishments made this an easy call for the Hall's selectors, as he became just the 90th player chosen in his first year of eligibility (there are now 378 members of the Hall, meaning fewer than a quarter earn that distinction).

In his 17 years, he had 159.5 sacks (fourth all-time), 52 forced fumbles (second all-time), and 11 interceptions (second-most for a defensive lineman). He's the only player in league history with more than 100 sacks and also 10 interceptions, showing the kind of one-of-one player he always was.

Julius Peppers
Mike McCarn/AP

But for all his individual brilliance, Peppers also preferred to fit in, even when talking about coming to the Panthers as the No. 2 overall pick in 2002 and immediately helping turn the league's worst defense in 2001 to one of the best and helping lift them from 1-15 to a Super Bowl appearance in two short years.

There was a lot of attention on him as there always was, but he was content to be part of a larger whole, fitting in with teammates like Dan Morgan (now the Panthers GM), Mike Rucker, Kris Jenkins, Brentson Buckner, Mike Minter, and others.

"It was fun. Those days were just fun," Peppers said of his beginnings. "It wasn't really about the stats to me; I wasn't even concerned about where we ranked. We were not like that; it was all fun at the time, like passion and love for the game. And it was a collective, including myself, Dan, the linebackers, even Will Witherspoon, and the guys on the back end like Deon Grant; it was kind of a team of unknowns, really.

"Nobody really knew you on a national scale; nobody knew about us. I knew I knew the guys individually, so it was fun being in that kind of position."

Peppers might try to choose anonymity, but that's always been difficult for him. People his size who move the way he does are rare. At 6-foot-7 and around 300 pounds (and still able to run 4.7-second 40s), he was always going to stand out in a sport of giants, especially when he started intercepting things with one hand and returning them for touchdowns.

The sheer physical dimensions made him unique, and what he did with it made it more so.

Julius Peppers, Steve Smith Sr.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers

"I took a picture next to JP every year," former Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. said of those team pictures when 89 and 90 made quite a mismatched pair. "And I have got to know how mammoth of a man he was because I stood next to him. And people don't know, but I'd stand on my tippy toes. In every picture, when you're standing next to a guy like that, who is so athletic, you start to forget how big he is. And then I started to lose the sense of being able to know what big is because I was always standing next to him. And then to be able to do what he did on a football field. Remarkable."

That kind of astonishment, even from the greats of the game, is a common refrain.

Tight end-turned-announcer Greg Olsen, who played with Peppers in Chicago and again here, said it was hard to remember just how special what they were seeing truly was because Peppers made it look so natural.

"He would do something in practice, you'd be like, 'I've never seen anyone do that before,'" Olsen said. "And then the next day, he would do something you say, 'I've never seen anyone do that before.' But then, another time, he would do something that you'd never seen before. And no one even stopped. Like no one even broke stride. It became normalized, which is so hard to do.

"But when you are so exceptional amongst your peers, and you do it on such a regular basis, you can't throw the guy a parade every day, right? And it probably wasn't fair to him that we all just expected greatness on such a regular basis."

Morgan arrived here the year before Peppers, the first-round pick in 2001, so he had a close view from the start. And from the day he walked in, Morgan (who's now looking for "dogs" of his own) said there was an immediate recognition that this man was different.

"I think that was pretty much every day," Morgan said. "Every day that he was out there, he was tipping a ball and intercepting it, right, like he was known for that. The funny thing about Julius is he's so calm and chill. But then he gets out there on the field, and he's got to another side to him; he's got a little dog to him.

"But easily the most athletic guy that I ever played with. He would come out, he wouldn't even have to stretch, and just put his jersey on and go right into it. I had already stretched for about three hours before that. And he just comes out and just like takes off and does all that."

That mentality was often obscured by his athletic achievement, but the guys on the field with him saw it often. For linebacker Thomas Davis, who arrived in 2005, saw the peak of Peppers' gifts, and then the older version in 2017, the ability to flip that switch stood out.

"I think a lot of times in practice like you knew when he was kind of fed up with things," Davis said. "In a game, if somebody rubbed him the wrong way, or grabbed him or said or did something, like you knew when when when Pep was going to do the Pep thing and take over a football game. You don't want to poke the bear. And too many people did."

Julius Peppers
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez

Of course, the story of Peppers and the Panthers leans heavily into the superhuman feats — "doing the Pep thing" — but also the very human personal arc.

His leaving in 2010 for Chicago was part of a personal journey, just as the coming back allowed him to close his football story on his terms, the way he wanted to. He doesn't regret the leaving, but he appreciates the coming home in a new way.

He mentioned it last summer when he was inducted into the Panthers Hall of Honor, and he's continued to build on his legacy in ways that transcend time.

Just as he's from and of North Carolina, he's forever linked to the Panthers.

"Congratulations to Julius on his selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024," owners David and Nicole Tepper said in a statement. "On the field, he was blessed with the athleticism and intelligence to make a hard game seem simple en route to becoming one of the best players in NFL history, regardless of position. Beyond his accomplishments, we've had the privilege of getting to know Julius as a person. He is humble, thoughtful, wise, and quietly commands respect in any setting. We can't think of anyone more deserving of being a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer."

Peppers' inclusion in the Hall of Fame also puts the appropriate cap on a storybook life on the field, a story that often defied belief — or often the laws of physics.

People from Bailey, North Carolina, aren't necessarily expected to end up in Canton, Ohio. People his size aren't supposed to do the things he did. And to be able to do it with the grace of a man who became a star, left home, and came back again brings the story full circle.

Last summer, Peppers mused about his eventual inclusion in the Hall of Fame and said casually: "One day, hopefully, if we go to the Hall of Fame, that'd be the end, and I would close the book on everything football."

The Peppers who prefers his privacy from time to time might wish for that.

But with the announcement of his election Thursday night, his story is now part of the mythology of the sport he dominated for so long.

The story of football can't be told without Peppers now, and the story of the Panthers never could to begin with.

Just as he came back to his professional home, he'll now live among the legends of the sport in the way he lives in the hearts of so many fans back home.

Forever.

Julius Peppers Through The Years

View 90 photos of the legendary defensive end from his time in a Panthers uniform.

In this April 20, 2002, file photo, Julius Peppers, of North Carolina, holds up a team jersey after being selected by the Carolina Panthers as their first pick, second overall, in the NFL Draft in New York. (AP Photo/Ed Betz, File)
1 / 90

In this April 20, 2002, file photo, Julius Peppers, of North Carolina, holds up a team jersey after being selected by the Carolina Panthers as their first pick, second overall, in the NFL Draft in New York. (AP Photo/Ed Betz, File)

Julius Peppers during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ericsson Stadium on September 28, 2003.
2 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ericsson Stadium on September 28, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 22, 2003.
3 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 22, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers during a game against the Washinton Redskins at Ericsson Stadium on November 15, 2003.
4 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Washinton Redskins at Ericsson Stadium on November 15, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ericsson Stadium on December 20, 2003.
5 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ericsson Stadium on December 20, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers during a game against the Tennesee Titans at Ericsson Stadium on October 19, 2003.
6 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tennesee Titans at Ericsson Stadium on October 19, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers and Jevon Kearse during a game against the Tennesee Titans at Ericsson Stadium on October 19, 2003.
7 / 90

Julius Peppers and Jevon Kearse during a game against the Tennesee Titans at Ericsson Stadium on October 19, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers sacks Quincy Carter during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 22, 2003.
8 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Quincy Carter during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 22, 2003.

Kent Smith
Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, congratulates defensive end Julius Peppers (90) after Peppers' interception in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
9 / 90

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, congratulates defensive end Julius Peppers (90) after Peppers' interception in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Julius Peppers signs autographs when the Panthers returned to Ericsson Stadium after winning the NFC Championship on Jan. 18, 2004.
10 / 90

Julius Peppers signs autographs when the Panthers returned to Ericsson Stadium after winning the NFC Championship on Jan. 18, 2004.

Julius Peppers alongside defensive line teammates (l-r Shane Burton, Mike Rucker, Julius Peppers, Brentson Buckner, Kris Jenkins, Al Wallace) during a practice leading up to Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
11 / 90

Julius Peppers alongside defensive line teammates (l-r Shane Burton, Mike Rucker, Julius Peppers, Brentson Buckner, Kris Jenkins, Al Wallace) during a practice leading up to Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers answers questions during Super Bowl XXXVIII media day, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 90

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers answers questions during Super Bowl XXXVIII media day, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Julius Peppers during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
13 / 90

Julius Peppers during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Julius Peppers alongside Brentson Buckner, Mike Rucker and Al Wallace at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
14 / 90

Julius Peppers alongside Brentson Buckner, Mike Rucker and Al Wallace at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on November 20, 2004.
15 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on November 20, 2004.

Julius Peppers during a game against the St. Louis Rams at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2004.
16 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the St. Louis Rams at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2004.

Julius Peppers returns an interception for a 46-yard touchdown during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 28, 2004.
17 / 90

Julius Peppers returns an interception for a 46-yard touchdown during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 28, 2004.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
18 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Julius Peppers sacks Drew Bledsoe during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2005.
19 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Drew Bledsoe during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2005.

Julius Peppers chases Drew Bledsoe during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2005.
20 / 90

Julius Peppers chases Drew Bledsoe during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2005.

Julius Peppers embraces head coach John Fox after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 3, 2005.
21 / 90

Julius Peppers embraces head coach John Fox after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 3, 2005.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 16, 2005.
22 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 16, 2005.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 5, 2005.
23 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 5, 2005.

Julius Peppers lines up at wide receiver during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on October 3, 2005.
24 / 90

Julius Peppers lines up at wide receiver during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on October 3, 2005.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 20, 2005.
25 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 20, 2005.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 19, 2006.
26 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 19, 2006.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 15, 2006.
27 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 15, 2006.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 12, 2006.
28 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 12, 2006.

Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on October 30, 2006.
29 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on October 30, 2006.

Julius Peppers pressures Brett Favre during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 18, 2007.
30 / 90

Julius Peppers pressures Brett Favre during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 18, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and Brett Favre after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 18, 2007.
31 / 90

Julius Peppers and Brett Favre after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 18, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Pheonix Stadium on Sunday, October 14, 2007.
32 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Pheonix Stadium on Sunday, October 14, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers, Mike Rucker, Steve Smith and John Kasay prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2007.
33 / 90

Julius Peppers, Mike Rucker, Steve Smith and John Kasay prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2007.
34 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers celebrates with Chris Gamble during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.
35 / 90

Julius Peppers celebrates with Chris Gamble during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers tackles LaDainian Tomlinson during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.
36 / 90

Julius Peppers tackles LaDainian Tomlinson during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and Jared Allen during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on Sunday, September 21, 2008.
37 / 90

Julius Peppers and Jared Allen during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on Sunday, September 21, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers pressures Matt Ryan during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 28, 2008.
38 / 90

Julius Peppers pressures Matt Ryan during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 28, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers pressures Kurt Warner during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 26, 2008.
39 / 90

Julius Peppers pressures Kurt Warner during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 26, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 90

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson during a game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2008.
41 / 90

Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson during a game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2008.
42 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2008.
43 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers sacks Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 30, 2008.
44 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 30, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday, December 28, 2008.
45 / 90

Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday, December 28, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers sacks Drew Brees during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday, December 28, 2008.
46 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Drew Brees during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday, December 28, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2009.
47 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2009.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers returns an interception for a touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2009.
48 / 90

Julius Peppers returns an interception for a touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2009.
49 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and Ryan Kalil during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2009.
50 / 90

Julius Peppers and Ryan Kalil during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2009.
51 / 90

Julius Peppers prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers sacks Eli Manning during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.
52 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Eli Manning during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.
53 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2010.
54 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2010.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and head coach Ron Rivera in Peppers' first game after returning to the Panthers at San Francisco on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
55 / 90

Julius Peppers and head coach Ron Rivera in Peppers' first game after returning to the Panthers at San Francisco on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers play against the San Francisco 49ers during week one of the regular season on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
56 / 90

The Carolina Panthers play against the San Francisco 49ers during week one of the regular season on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers runs out of the tunnel during his first game back at Bank of America Stadium in Week 2 against Buffalo in 2017.
57 / 90

Julius Peppers runs out of the tunnel during his first game back at Bank of America Stadium in Week 2 against Buffalo in 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bills in his first game as a Panther back at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.
58 / 90

Carolina Panther celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bills in his first game as a Panther back at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018CARvsGBm_26
59 / 90
Julius Peppers strip-sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.
60 / 90

Julius Peppers strip-sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsTAM1310
61 / 90
Julius Peppers embraces teammate Thomas Davis at a game in Tampa Bay in 2017.
62 / 90

Julius Peppers embraces teammate Thomas Davis at a game in Tampa Bay in 2017.

Julius Peppers sacks Tom Brady in a game at New England in 2017.
63 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Tom Brady in a game at New England in 2017.

Carolina Panthers 2015
Julius Peppers sacks Josh McCown in a game at the New York Jets in 2017.
64 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Josh McCown in a game at the New York Jets in 2017.

Julius Peppers
65 / 90
Carolina Panthers 2015
Julius Peppers and teammate Luke Kuechly.
66 / 90

Julius Peppers and teammate Luke Kuechly.

Julius Peppers bangs the Keep Pounding Drum before a game against Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017.
67 / 90

Julius Peppers bangs the Keep Pounding Drum before a game against Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
68 / 90

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers sacks Jameis Winston against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
69 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Jameis Winston against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
20171224CARvsTB_140
70 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
20171231_CAR_ATL-419
71 / 90
Julius Peppers waves to the crowd against Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 9, 2018.
72 / 90

Julius Peppers waves to the crowd against Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers tackles Saquon Barkley during the game against the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
73 / 90

Julius Peppers tackles Saquon Barkley during the game against the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

Julius Peppers walks off the field during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
74 / 90

Julius Peppers walks off the field during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Julius Peppers strip-sacks Alex Smith in a game against Washington in 2018.
75 / 90

Julius Peppers strip-sacks Alex Smith in a game against Washington in 2018.

Cam Newton hugs Julius Peppers during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
76 / 90

Cam Newton hugs Julius Peppers during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

Julius Peppers in the tunnel before player introductions during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
77 / 90

Julius Peppers in the tunnel before player introductions during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Julius Peppers pressures Joe Flacco during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
78 / 90

Julius Peppers pressures Joe Flacco during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Julius Peppers comforts families of fallen soldiers being recognized during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
79 / 90

Julius Peppers comforts families of fallen soldiers being recognized during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
80 / 90

Julius Peppers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Jason Miczek
Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
81 / 90

Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers, Mike Adams, Captain Munnerlyn and Luke Kuechly celebrate a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Thursday, November 8, 2018.
82 / 90

Julius Peppers, Mike Adams, Captain Munnerlyn and Luke Kuechly celebrate a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Thursday, November 8, 2018.

Julius Peppers in the locker room during pregame against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
83 / 90

Julius Peppers in the locker room during pregame against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

Julius Peppers walks off the field after a game against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
84 / 90

Julius Peppers walks off the field after a game against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Julius Peppers is introduced for the last time at Bank of America Stadium prior to a game against Atlanta on Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo by Kent Smith)
85 / 90

Julius Peppers is introduced for the last time at Bank of America Stadium prior to a game against Atlanta on Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo by Kent Smith)

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers was an NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2018. (Photo by Kent Smith)
86 / 90

Julius Peppers was an NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2018. (Photo by Kent Smith)

Thomas Davis and Julius Peppers talk on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
87 / 90

Thomas Davis and Julius Peppers talk on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Julius Peppers at the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
88 / 90

Julius Peppers at the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Julius Peppers during the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
89 / 90

Julius Peppers during the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Julius Peppers leaves the field for the last time against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
90 / 90

Julius Peppers leaves the field for the last time against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Julius Peppers: "I don't consider myself in the same class as these guys"

The Panthers defensive end, and first-ballot Hall of Famer, said he was still processing the fact he w
news

Panthers retain Evero, announce Idzik and Smith, to fill out staff 

Head coach Dave Canales has filled out his coordinator staff, retaining Ejiro Evero, plus adding Brad Idzik and Tracy Smith
news

Will Julius Peppers become a first-ballot Hall of Famer tonight?

The Panthers legend is in his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and tonight's announcement at NFL Honors will determine where he stands among the all-time greats.
news

How to Watch: NFL Honors awards show

Here's how to see the annual event, including the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 announcement, where Julius Peppers is among the finalists.
news

My View: National Women and Girls Sports Day

Read team photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker tribute to women around the Panthers organization in celebration of NWGSD.
news

Carolina Panthers announce partnership with Pizza Hut Germany

The Carolina Panthers announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Pizza Hut Germany, making the pizza retailer the team's first multi-year German partner as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program.
news

Former players know about the infectious energy Dave Canales brings

The Pro Bowlers who have played under Canales at previous spots know that he's bringing an upbeat and positive style, and that he's always on.
news

Not for the faint of heart: Pro Bowlers weigh in on facing Derrick Brown

The Panthers defensive tackle made his first Pro Bowl this year, meaning offensive lineman he'd dominated during the season have to face him again
news

For Charlotte native and Panthers fan, playing QB was inevitable

Charlotte native Sam Hartman, the Notre Dame quarterback will suit up for the Senior Bowl Saturday. It seems like something he was destined for years ago.
news

Peyton Manning lived it; "Bryce will benefit" from his rookie season

Peyton Manning's rookie season was one to forget in what became a Hall of Fame career. It's why he knows Panthers QB Bryce Young can "benefit" from his subpar rookie year. 
news

Current and former players were picking up the Dan Morgan-Dave Canales vibe on Thursday

A group of current players were on hand to hear from their new coach and GM, and a group of legends on hand realized that it sounded familiar to a previous change which yielded results.
Advertising