Julius Peppers named to Pro Football Hall of Fame on first ballot

Morgan arrived here the year before Peppers, the first-round pick in 2001, so he had a close view from the start. And from the day he walked in, Morgan (who's now looking for "dogs" of his own) said there was an immediate recognition that this man was different.

"I think that was pretty much every day," Morgan said. "Every day that he was out there, he was tipping a ball and intercepting it, right, like he was known for that. The funny thing about Julius is he's so calm and chill. But then he gets out there on the field, and he's got to another side to him; he's got a little dog to him.

"But easily the most athletic guy that I ever played with. He would come out, he wouldn't even have to stretch, and just put his jersey on and go right into it. I had already stretched for about three hours before that. And he just comes out and just like takes off and does all that."

That mentality was often obscured by his athletic achievement, but the guys on the field with him saw it often. For linebacker Thomas Davis, who arrived in 2005, saw the peak of Peppers' gifts, and then the older version in 2017, the ability to flip that switch stood out.