Julius Peppers begins meeting his peers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

So over there is legendary Saints tackle Willie Roaf. He knows who Peppers is and is old enough to have seen him play basketball in North Carolina. The Tar Heels played two tournament games in New Orleans during Peppers' freshman year, and Roaf had to see it for himself.

"You could tell he was a football player," Roaf said with a laugh, acknowledging the amazement that someone could be so good at two sports. "He was just different. He's been different from the time he came out, you know what I'm saying? Just a different breed. No question about it."

And then there was John Randle, himself a dominant pass-rusher (10th on the all-time list with 137.5), giving the nod of respect when he saw Peppers walk in the room.

"Man, when he did it, it looked like he was just doing it so easy, getting all the sacks," Randle said. "He had that face shield, too. Kind of gave him a Darth Vader look.

"To me, the thing about the great ones is that, you know they're about to make a play. And so when you watch him play, you go sooner or later, he's going to get there."

But beyond the recognition of his skills, Randle (who was inducted in 2010) also swept his arm across the room, pointing out legends like Art Shell and so many others. He remembers meeting his idol, Alan Page, and feeling the same way Peppers felt last night when he ran into Barry Sanders.

"I would start off by telling guys, take a moment, look around, and look at the history of this game," he said. "This is what the history of this game is about. And this room shows blood, sweat, and tears. Welcome to a fraternity; welcome to a team that you can't be cut or traded from. Just, what an honor, and get ready to be part of something so great.