Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers begins meeting his peers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Feb 09, 2024 at 05:56 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Julius Peppers

LAS VEGAS — Even though he's a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Julius Peppers willingly admits feeling starstruck this weekend.

He might be happy to know that some of his brothers in this new fraternity he's joined feel the same way about meeting him.

Peppers took part in his first event as Hall of Famer No. 377 on Friday, appearing at the annual Merlin Olsen Luncheon at Caesars Palace, and you can tell he's still getting used to his new status.

Even among the stars, the new guys get noticed, and the guys who already have their gold jackets are glad to welcome Peppers. Whether it was Warren Sapp lighting up and coming over to hug him when he entered the room or hanging with the kind of quarterbacks he never got to face, like Warren Moon and Jim Kelly, it was a dive into the deep end of his new life for Peppers.

"He'll understand he's supposed to be here," Moon said, moments after he and Peppers huddled briefly in a corner for a quick introduction and a welcome to the club.

Moon admitted feeling the same way Peppers felt the first time he met quarterbacks like Roger Staubach, Terry Bradshaw, and Joe Namath. So he understands what Peppers is feeling now.

"Just realizing I am now here with these people," Moon said. "As a young kid, Hall of Famers were like gods, they were people that you didn't think were really real as far as football players. They're just that next, next level.

"Now, all of a sudden, I'm one of them, and I'm still in awe when I go in the room with all of them. I'm a part of this team, you know, and I think a lot of guys will tell you the same thing, even though they probably felt like they deserved to be here. It's still an unreal feeling to be a part of it."

While Peppers might be surprised to realize it, these guys know who he is. When you become just the 90th first-ballot Hall of Famer and earn all the honors he earned, your presence speaks volumes even if you don't.

Willie Roaf, Julius Peppers

So over there is legendary Saints tackle Willie Roaf. He knows who Peppers is and is old enough to have seen him play basketball in North Carolina. The Tar Heels played two tournament games in New Orleans during Peppers' freshman year, and Roaf had to see it for himself.

"You could tell he was a football player," Roaf said with a laugh, acknowledging the amazement that someone could be so good at two sports. "He was just different. He's been different from the time he came out, you know what I'm saying? Just a different breed. No question about it."

And then there was John Randle, himself a dominant pass-rusher (10th on the all-time list with 137.5), giving the nod of respect when he saw Peppers walk in the room.

"Man, when he did it, it looked like he was just doing it so easy, getting all the sacks," Randle said. "He had that face shield, too. Kind of gave him a Darth Vader look.

"To me, the thing about the great ones is that, you know they're about to make a play. And so when you watch him play, you go sooner or later, he's going to get there."

But beyond the recognition of his skills, Randle (who was inducted in 2010) also swept his arm across the room, pointing out legends like Art Shell and so many others. He remembers meeting his idol, Alan Page, and feeling the same way Peppers felt last night when he ran into Barry Sanders.

"I would start off by telling guys, take a moment, look around, and look at the history of this game," he said. "This is what the history of this game is about. And this room shows blood, sweat, and tears. Welcome to a fraternity; welcome to a team that you can't be cut or traded from. Just, what an honor, and get ready to be part of something so great.

"When I saw Alan Page, and he told me that he was there to hear me give my speech, ... wow, man. I grew up watching him play football. And for him to tell me that, it brought all emotions out that you were part of something that you didn't intend on being a part of."

Aeneas Williams, Julius Peppers, Charles Haley

Roaf (Class of 2012) talked about feeling the same way when he was inducted and met Forrest Gregg, Jim Brown, Bob St. Clair, and Gale Sayers. And the message he heard from those legends was the thing he shared with each class that followed.

"Understand there's a bigger purpose, there's accountability that comes with it," Roaf said.

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler, who was inducted two years ago, felt the same way when he met Cowboys legends Roger Staubach and Drew Pearson.

"When I saw Drew, I got emotional because growing up, I was a Cowboys fan," Butler said. "And to me, Roger Staubach is the goat, but 88, to me, is a part of my DNA and part of my life. When they lost a game, I used to cry. I had a T-shirt with Drew Pearson on it. It wasn't a jersey because I was in poverty, and my sister drew an 88 on the shirt to be like Drew Pearson. And now I can just pick up the phone and call him. It's truly amazing."

As such, Butler said he hopes Peppers finds those moments soon, even if not in the whirl of this weekend when it can all begin to sink in for him.

"Pep is a humble giant, but he represents the culture," Butler said. "He's a guy that doesn't like to brag, and he don't do celebration dances. He just does it the right way.

"We're so happy that he was going to make it when you think about him as a player. I mean, just the pass rusher that he was for so long."

Julius Peppers, Harold Carmichael

That kind of respect goes from the younger Hall of Famers to the old, as 74-year-old former Eagles receiver Harold Carmichael (Class of 2020) called himself a fan of Peppers' work and made a point to say hello as his newest brother entered the room.

"It's kind of neat seeing the way guys react to each other," Carmichael said. "This is your family now, regardless if you have an argument or you have a disagreement on a football field, but you're still family, and there's an excitement when you see these guys."

Becoming a part of that family is something that's still being processed every time Peppers looks around these rooms.

Anthony Munoz (Class of 1998), possibly the greatest left tackle in the history of the game, called the 44-year-old Peppers "one of the young guys" and said it took him back to his induction when he met players such as Otto Graham and Dante "Gluefingers" Lavelli.

"I was sitting in the room then, and I'm like 39 years old, close to 40, and I'm going, oh my goodness. Am I really part of this? This is pretty special."

That's the part that's registering with Peppers now and the reason he's looking around with a sense of disbelief as he comes to grips with the idea that these people are as excited to see him as he is them.

Julius Peppers Through The Years

View 90 photos of the legendary defensive end from his time in a Panthers uniform.

In this April 20, 2002, file photo, Julius Peppers, of North Carolina, holds up a team jersey after being selected by the Carolina Panthers as their first pick, second overall, in the NFL Draft in New York. (AP Photo/Ed Betz, File)
1 / 90

In this April 20, 2002, file photo, Julius Peppers, of North Carolina, holds up a team jersey after being selected by the Carolina Panthers as their first pick, second overall, in the NFL Draft in New York. (AP Photo/Ed Betz, File)

Julius Peppers during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ericsson Stadium on September 28, 2003.
2 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Ericsson Stadium on September 28, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 22, 2003.
3 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 22, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers during a game against the Washinton Redskins at Ericsson Stadium on November 15, 2003.
4 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Washinton Redskins at Ericsson Stadium on November 15, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ericsson Stadium on December 20, 2003.
5 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ericsson Stadium on December 20, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers during a game against the Tennesee Titans at Ericsson Stadium on October 19, 2003.
6 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tennesee Titans at Ericsson Stadium on October 19, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers and Jevon Kearse during a game against the Tennesee Titans at Ericsson Stadium on October 19, 2003.
7 / 90

Julius Peppers and Jevon Kearse during a game against the Tennesee Titans at Ericsson Stadium on October 19, 2003.

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers sacks Quincy Carter during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 22, 2003.
8 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Quincy Carter during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium on November 22, 2003.

Kent Smith
Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, congratulates defensive end Julius Peppers (90) after Peppers' interception in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
9 / 90

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox, center, congratulates defensive end Julius Peppers (90) after Peppers' interception in the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 29-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday Jan. 3, 2004. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Julius Peppers signs autographs when the Panthers returned to Ericsson Stadium after winning the NFC Championship on Jan. 18, 2004.
10 / 90

Julius Peppers signs autographs when the Panthers returned to Ericsson Stadium after winning the NFC Championship on Jan. 18, 2004.

Julius Peppers alongside defensive line teammates (l-r Shane Burton, Mike Rucker, Julius Peppers, Brentson Buckner, Kris Jenkins, Al Wallace) during a practice leading up to Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
11 / 90

Julius Peppers alongside defensive line teammates (l-r Shane Burton, Mike Rucker, Julius Peppers, Brentson Buckner, Kris Jenkins, Al Wallace) during a practice leading up to Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers answers questions during Super Bowl XXXVIII media day, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 90

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers answers questions during Super Bowl XXXVIII media day, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2004 at Reliant Stadium in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Julius Peppers during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
13 / 90

Julius Peppers during Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Julius Peppers alongside Brentson Buckner, Mike Rucker and Al Wallace at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.
14 / 90

Julius Peppers alongside Brentson Buckner, Mike Rucker and Al Wallace at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on November 20, 2004.
15 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on November 20, 2004.

Julius Peppers during a game against the St. Louis Rams at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2004.
16 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the St. Louis Rams at Bank of America Stadium on December 11, 2004.

Julius Peppers returns an interception for a 46-yard touchdown during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 28, 2004.
17 / 90

Julius Peppers returns an interception for a 46-yard touchdown during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 28, 2004.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
18 / 90

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick (7) is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 24-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2005.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Julius Peppers sacks Drew Bledsoe during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2005.
19 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Drew Bledsoe during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2005.

Julius Peppers chases Drew Bledsoe during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2005.
20 / 90

Julius Peppers chases Drew Bledsoe during a game against the Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2005.

Julius Peppers embraces head coach John Fox after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 3, 2005.
21 / 90

Julius Peppers embraces head coach John Fox after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on December 3, 2005.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 16, 2005.
22 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on October 16, 2005.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 5, 2005.
23 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 5, 2005.

Julius Peppers lines up at wide receiver during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on October 3, 2005.
24 / 90

Julius Peppers lines up at wide receiver during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on October 3, 2005.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 20, 2005.
25 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 20, 2005.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 19, 2006.
26 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 19, 2006.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 15, 2006.
27 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on January 15, 2006.

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 12, 2006.
28 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on November 12, 2006.

Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on October 30, 2006.
29 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on October 30, 2006.

Julius Peppers pressures Brett Favre during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 18, 2007.
30 / 90

Julius Peppers pressures Brett Favre during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 18, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and Brett Favre after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 18, 2007.
31 / 90

Julius Peppers and Brett Favre after a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 18, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Pheonix Stadium on Sunday, October 14, 2007.
32 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Pheonix Stadium on Sunday, October 14, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers, Mike Rucker, Steve Smith and John Kasay prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2007.
33 / 90

Julius Peppers, Mike Rucker, Steve Smith and John Kasay prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium on Sunday, December 9, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2007.
34 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2007.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers celebrates with Chris Gamble during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.
35 / 90

Julius Peppers celebrates with Chris Gamble during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers tackles LaDainian Tomlinson during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.
36 / 90

Julius Peppers tackles LaDainian Tomlinson during a game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium on Sunday, September 7, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and Jared Allen during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on Sunday, September 21, 2008.
37 / 90

Julius Peppers and Jared Allen during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on Sunday, September 21, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers pressures Matt Ryan during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 28, 2008.
38 / 90

Julius Peppers pressures Matt Ryan during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 28, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers pressures Kurt Warner during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 26, 2008.
39 / 90

Julius Peppers pressures Kurt Warner during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 26, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
40 / 90

Carolina Panthers' Julius Peppers (90) stands over Detroit Lions quarterback Daunte Culpepper (11) after sacking him and causing a fumble during the second half of the Panthers' 31-22 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2008. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson during a game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2008.
41 / 90

Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson during a game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 14, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2008.
42 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 19, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2008.
43 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 5, 2008.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers sacks Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 30, 2008.
44 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Aaron Rodgers during a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, November 30, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday, December 28, 2008.
45 / 90

Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday, December 28, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers sacks Drew Brees during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday, December 28, 2008.
46 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Drew Brees during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday, December 28, 2008.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2009.
47 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2009.

Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers returns an interception for a touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2009.
48 / 90

Julius Peppers returns an interception for a touchdown during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2009.
49 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday, November 1, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and Ryan Kalil during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2009.
50 / 90

Julius Peppers and Ryan Kalil during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 13, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2009.
51 / 90

Julius Peppers prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 25, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers sacks Eli Manning during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.
52 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Eli Manning during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.
53 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the New York Giants at Giants Stadium on Sunday, December 27, 2009.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2010.
54 / 90

Julius Peppers during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2010.

Kent Smith/Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers and head coach Ron Rivera in Peppers' first game after returning to the Panthers at San Francisco on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
55 / 90

Julius Peppers and head coach Ron Rivera in Peppers' first game after returning to the Panthers at San Francisco on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers play against the San Francisco 49ers during week one of the regular season on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.
56 / 90

The Carolina Panthers play against the San Francisco 49ers during week one of the regular season on Sunday, September 10, 2017, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Carolina Panthers
Julius Peppers runs out of the tunnel during his first game back at Bank of America Stadium in Week 2 against Buffalo in 2017.
57 / 90

Julius Peppers runs out of the tunnel during his first game back at Bank of America Stadium in Week 2 against Buffalo in 2017.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panther celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bills in his first game as a Panther back at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.
58 / 90

Carolina Panther celebrates a sack against the Buffalo Bills in his first game as a Panther back at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
2018CARvsGBm_26
59 / 90
Julius Peppers strip-sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.
60 / 90

Julius Peppers strip-sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz at Bank of American Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017 in Charlotte, N.C.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
CARvsTAM1310
61 / 90
Julius Peppers embraces teammate Thomas Davis at a game in Tampa Bay in 2017.
62 / 90

Julius Peppers embraces teammate Thomas Davis at a game in Tampa Bay in 2017.

Julius Peppers sacks Tom Brady in a game at New England in 2017.
63 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Tom Brady in a game at New England in 2017.

Carolina Panthers 2015
Julius Peppers sacks Josh McCown in a game at the New York Jets in 2017.
64 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Josh McCown in a game at the New York Jets in 2017.

Julius Peppers
65 / 90
Carolina Panthers 2015
Julius Peppers and teammate Luke Kuechly.
66 / 90

Julius Peppers and teammate Luke Kuechly.

Julius Peppers bangs the Keep Pounding Drum before a game against Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017.
67 / 90

Julius Peppers bangs the Keep Pounding Drum before a game against Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, December 17, 2017.

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
68 / 90

Carolina Panthers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers sacks Jameis Winston against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)
69 / 90

Julius Peppers sacks Jameis Winston against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at Bank of American Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. (Photo by Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez)

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
20171224CARvsTB_140
70 / 90
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2017 Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
20171231_CAR_ATL-419
71 / 90
Julius Peppers waves to the crowd against Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 9, 2018.
72 / 90

Julius Peppers waves to the crowd against Dallas Cowboys at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, September 9, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers tackles Saquon Barkley during the game against the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.
73 / 90

Julius Peppers tackles Saquon Barkley during the game against the Giants on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018.

Julius Peppers walks off the field during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.
74 / 90

Julius Peppers walks off the field during the game against the Giants on Sun., Oct. 7, 2018.

Julius Peppers strip-sacks Alex Smith in a game against Washington in 2018.
75 / 90

Julius Peppers strip-sacks Alex Smith in a game against Washington in 2018.

Cam Newton hugs Julius Peppers during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 21, 2018.
76 / 90

Cam Newton hugs Julius Peppers during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, October 21, 2018.

Julius Peppers in the tunnel before player introductions during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
77 / 90

Julius Peppers in the tunnel before player introductions during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Julius Peppers pressures Joe Flacco during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.
78 / 90

Julius Peppers pressures Joe Flacco during a week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 28, 2018.

Julius Peppers comforts families of fallen soldiers being recognized during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
79 / 90

Julius Peppers comforts families of fallen soldiers being recognized during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
80 / 90

Julius Peppers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Jason Miczek
Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.
81 / 90

Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov 4, 2018.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Julius Peppers, Mike Adams, Captain Munnerlyn and Luke Kuechly celebrate a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Thursday, November 8, 2018.
82 / 90

Julius Peppers, Mike Adams, Captain Munnerlyn and Luke Kuechly celebrate a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on Thursday, November 8, 2018.

Julius Peppers in the locker room during pregame against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2018.
83 / 90

Julius Peppers in the locker room during pregame against the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, December 2, 2018.

Julius Peppers walks off the field after a game against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.
84 / 90

Julius Peppers walks off the field after a game against the Saints on Monday Night Football on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Julius Peppers is introduced for the last time at Bank of America Stadium prior to a game against Atlanta on Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo by Kent Smith)
85 / 90

Julius Peppers is introduced for the last time at Bank of America Stadium prior to a game against Atlanta on Dec. 23, 2018. (Photo by Kent Smith)

Kent Smith
Julius Peppers was an NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2018. (Photo by Kent Smith)
86 / 90

Julius Peppers was an NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2018. (Photo by Kent Smith)

Thomas Davis and Julius Peppers talk on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 30, 2018.
87 / 90

Thomas Davis and Julius Peppers talk on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, December 30, 2018.

Julius Peppers at the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
88 / 90

Julius Peppers at the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Julius Peppers during the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
89 / 90

Julius Peppers during the game against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

Julius Peppers leaves the field for the last time against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.
90 / 90

Julius Peppers leaves the field for the last time against the Saints on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018.

