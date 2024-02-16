Defensive starters get their wish, to run it back with coaches

For Brown, it means not only the same DC, but the same position coach for a change.

"I went through, I think (five) coaches in four years (on the defensive line)," Brown pointed out. "So, I think if (Todd) Wash comes back, this will be a little bit of stability for me and allow me to be able to take the next step in my game and continue to grow without having to restart the process."

That stability is what other players on defense began asking for weeks ago, as the season was coming to a close and the writing was on the wall of coming change.

"I understand this is a business so a couple of guys will probably split ways," linebackerBrian Burns said late in the season, before going on to add, "I feel like that'd help anybody, just having some stability at some point."

Now that the coaching questions have been answered, the Panthers front office will move their attention to free agency. While most of the secondary is locked into place, there are decisions to be made on the horizon around Brown, Burns and others. With the coaching staff remaining much the same, Burns asks for the same mindset to be applied to the roster.