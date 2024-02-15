Panthers round out their 2024 coaching staff

Harriger began his career on the defensive side of the ball, and spent 10 seasons coaching at the college level. In 2014, Harriger made the jump to the NFL, transitioning to the offensive side of the ball. He spent five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, including two years alongside Canales as assistant quarterbacks coach. Harriger then went on to spend two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons in various roles, including running backs coach. The 2021 season was spent with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, before Harriger joined the USC Trojans staff, working with quarterbacks, including Caleb Williams, for 2022. He spent 2023 with the Dallas Cowboys as an offensive assistant/quality control.