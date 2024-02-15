Panthers round out their 2024 coaching staff

CHARLOTTE— The Carolina Panthers have filled out their coaching staff for the 2024 season. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales, on Thursday, announced the hirings of five new coaches, as well as a football support staff member. They are as follows:
- Will Harriger: Quarterbacks
- Nathan Carroll: Pass game coordinator
- Pat McPherson: Tight ends
- Keli'i Kekuewa: Assistant offensive line
- Daren Bates: Special teams assistant
- Scott Cooper: Director of coaching development
Harriger began his career on the defensive side of the ball, and spent 10 seasons coaching at the college level. In 2014, Harriger made the jump to the NFL, transitioning to the offensive side of the ball. He spent five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, including two years alongside Canales as assistant quarterbacks coach. Harriger then went on to spend two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons in various roles, including running backs coach. The 2021 season was spent with Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, before Harriger joined the USC Trojans staff, working with quarterbacks, including Caleb Williams, for 2022. He spent 2023 with the Dallas Cowboys as an offensive assistant/quality control.
Carroll is the son of legendary Seahawks coach, Pete Carroll. He first joined his dad's staff in 2011 and was moved to the offensive side of the ball in 2013. Since then, he's risen through the ranks on the offensive staff, working with Canales at one point as the assistant wide receivers coach.
McPherson has been coaching in the NFL since 1996. He spent one year in '96 in quality control/defense with the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, he's spent his time with just two other teams; the Denver Broncos (1998-2008) and the Seattle Seahawks (2010-2023). His entire time with the Seahawks, McPherson served as the tight ends coach.
Keli'i Kekuewa is a Bowling Green product, who went on to coach in the college ranks, before joining the NFL. He joined the Seahawks as an offensive assistant before moving to assistant offensive line coach in 2021.
Bates is an Auburn alumni and longtime linebacker in the NFL. He first signed with the St. Louis Rams in 2013 and last played with the Falcons in 2021. Bates joined the Seahawks staff in 2023 as part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.
In addition to the new faces, Canales has also retained 13 assistants including the entire defensive staff, led by coordinator Ejiro Evero. The following are those returning to their positions:
- Ejiro Evero: Defensive coordinator
- Dom Capers: Senior defensive assistant
- Jim Caldwell: Senior assistant
- Todd Wash: Defensive line
- Bert Watts: Secondary/Safeties
- Jonathan Cooley: Secondary/Cornerbacks
- Peter Hansen: Inside linebackers
- Tem Lukabu: Outside linebackers
- DeAngelo Hall: Assistant defensive backs
- Mayur Chaudhari: Defensive assistant
- Bobby Maffei: Defensive QC
- Mike Bercovici: Offensive assistant
- George Li: Game management coordinator
In addition to the entire defensive staff staying in Charlotte, the club also previously announced the hirings of Brad Idzik as offensive coordinator and Tracy Smith as special teams coordinator, as well as four offensive coaches:
- Harold Goodwin: Assistant head coach/run game coordinator
- Bernie Parmalee: Running backs
- Rob Moore: Wide receivers
- Joe Gilbert: Offensive line
Take a look at photos from Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' introductory press conference.