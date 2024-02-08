Panthers retain Evero, announce Idzik and Smith, to fill out staff 

The Buccaneers scored just 30 points in two games against the Panthers last year, and since Canales was the offensive coordinator there, he knows how difficult of a matchup it was.

"Oh my gosh, I mean, just the respect factor that I have going against them," Canales said of Evero and this defensive staff at his press conference last week. "I know this scheme going against it. I'm really excited to learn more about the ins and outs as far as how the calls come in, the adjustments, and all that. I just know it was really difficult on me for years, whether it was in Seattle going against the Rams in that family or this year just going against EJ twice.

"So, and this is really important for me, especially as a first-time head coach. I'm here to make sure we get our football right, especially on the offensive side, that we have that continuity with the players, with EJ, just being able to have the mentality that I saw that was really challenging to play against.