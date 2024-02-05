Former players know about the infectious energy Dave Canales brings

"His attention to detail and his love for the game really just showed in how Russ loved him, and Geno loved him and then he helped develop Drew Lock a little bit as well," Metcalf continued. "So, I mean, he's got a lot of great players under his belt and looking forward to seeing what he does with the Panthers."

Even once Canales was no longer working hands-on with the receivers every day, his fingerprints were still all over the Seahawks offense. That was the case in Tampa Bay as well, as his work with Baker Mayfield, helped Mike Evans to his second-best career year for total yardage (1,255) and touchdowns (13), the latter of which also led the league in that year.

Whether working directly with receivers, focusing primarily on quarterbacks, or pulling the strings for the entire operation, Metcalf has seen the result of Canales' impact on just one room, ripple out to positively affect the whole team.

"I think the confidence is really what sells it," Metcalf explained. "Once you have your quarterback playing confident, it just feeds throughout the whole offense. So, receivers catch better footballs and they run better routes. So, everything, in my opinion, just works together."

Canales has already identified ways to manufacture that confidence with the Panthers young quarterback, Bryce Young. Addressing the position at his introductory press conference, Canales said of developing Young would be a function of finding what he's best at, and maximizing it.

"Some of the other things that kind of come to mind thinking about the quarterbacks that I've worked with over the last couple of years is we are going to become what Bryce is great at in the pass game," Canales said. "We're going to grow to the capacity that he can handle. There's got to be a commitment and a discipline about that.

"When I see that back foot planted in the ground and that ball rips out of there without any hesitation, I know we got something."