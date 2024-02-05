 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Former players know about the infectious energy Dave Canales brings

Feb 05, 2024 at 04:40 PM
Kassidy Hill Headshot New
Kassidy Hill
Tyler Lockett, Dave Canales
Ted S. Warren/AP

CHARLOTTE— You can practically feel Dave Canales coming through the halls of Bank of America stadium, even before you see him. He's a veritable ball of energy, rolling through his new workplace with a contagious zeal.

With each person he passed, the Panthers new head coach stopped and spoke, calling them by name, or asking for their name if he'd forgotten it; which, would be understandable, since he's been met with a barrage of new faces over the past week. He stopped and inquired about the day of the man restocking the water fridge, he made sure to throw some encouragement towards a sales rep passing through the hall, then made his way into the dining hall to catch up and shoot the breeze with the back of house staff there.

Each stop was complete with a jolt of energy and a personal touch. It was action backing up the words of what former players promised Canales would bring.

One of those was Tristan Wirfs. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman gave a big smile as soon as Canales' name was mentioned last weekend while at the annual NFL Pro Bowl.

"Oh my gosh, Dave is just an incredible person," Wirfs effused of his former offensive coordinator. "He's extremely positive, always looking to coach, always looking to help guys get better."

Wirfs and the Bucs will have to face their former coordinator twice a year, as division rivals. During those two weeks, all friendliness will be lost. But the rest of the season, Wirfs can't help but support Canales, even after only being coached by him for one year.

"I think they got a great person. Great coach over there now. Sad to see him go but I loved my time with him," Wirfs said.

Wirfs wasn't the only former player of Canales' roaming the Pro Bowl fields. Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was also the recipient of Canales' imprint when both were in Seattle. Metcalf joined the Seahawks the year after Canales was promoted from wide receiver coach to quarterback coach, but the impact of the young position coach was still reverberating around the room.

"My rookie year, he had just left the receiver room, so he coached Tyler (Lockett) and Doug (Baldwin) and all those great guys, and they just spoke highly of him, about how detailed he was," Metcalf shared.

Canales was the wide receiver coach with the Seahawks from 2010-2017, his first job in the NFL. His first five seasons in the league and in the position, the Seahawks largely rode running back Marshawn Lynch. For four straight seasons, Lynch posted over one thousand rushing yards a season. As a result, the passing game was less of a focus for Seattle, and Canales' receivers capped out with a season-leading 898 yards (Golden Tate, 2013) over that course of time.

However, in only Canales' second season, under his tutelage, rookie undrafted free agent Doug Baldwin finished as the team's leading receiver, with 788 yards and four touchdowns.

After Lynch's injury in 2015 and subsequent quasi-retirement/then-trade, the Seahawks game plan took to the air. There, Canales' receivers thrived. Baldwin led the Seahawks in receiving the next three years, including back-to-back seasons with over one thousand yards (in 2015 and 2016).

In 2018, Canales moved to the Seahawks quarterback room, where his work with Russell Wilson and Geno Smith has been well-documented. For those in the building, it wasn't so much about the stats those passers were putting up, but the passion with which they were playing the game again.

"His attention to detail and his love for the game really just showed in how Russ loved him, and Geno loved him and then he helped develop Drew Lock a little bit as well," Metcalf continued. "So, I mean, he's got a lot of great players under his belt and looking forward to seeing what he does with the Panthers."

Even once Canales was no longer working hands-on with the receivers every day, his fingerprints were still all over the Seahawks offense. That was the case in Tampa Bay as well, as his work with Baker Mayfield, helped Mike Evans to his second-best career year for total yardage (1,255) and touchdowns (13), the latter of which also led the league in that year.

Whether working directly with receivers, focusing primarily on quarterbacks, or pulling the strings for the entire operation, Metcalf has seen the result of Canales' impact on just one room, ripple out to positively affect the whole team.

"I think the confidence is really what sells it," Metcalf explained. "Once you have your quarterback playing confident, it just feeds throughout the whole offense. So, receivers catch better footballs and they run better routes. So, everything, in my opinion, just works together."

Canales has already identified ways to manufacture that confidence with the Panthers young quarterback, Bryce Young. Addressing the position at his introductory press conference, Canales said of developing Young would be a function of finding what he's best at, and maximizing it.

"Some of the other things that kind of come to mind thinking about the quarterbacks that I've worked with over the last couple of years is we are going to become what Bryce is great at in the pass game," Canales said. "We're going to grow to the capacity that he can handle. There's got to be a commitment and a discipline about that.

"When I see that back foot planted in the ground and that ball rips out of there without any hesitation, I know we got something."

It will be months before the 2024 iteration of the Carolina Panthers even takes to a practice field. But the building blocks are being laid now, with an attitude shift meant to inspire confidence in every facet of the organization. As DK Metcalf went on to add, it starts at the top, and everything will unfold from there.

PHOTOS: Dan Morgan and Dave Canales press conference

Take a look at photos from Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' introductory press conference.

240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-126
1 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-152
2 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-034
3 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-039
4 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-118
5 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-050
6 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-073
7 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-110
8 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-026
9 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-030
10 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-115
11 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-112
12 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-047
13 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-006
14 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-095
15 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-010
16 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-019
17 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-029
18 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-105
19 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-027
20 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-062
21 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-119
22 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-081
23 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-129
24 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-057
25 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-041
26 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-056
27 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-067
28 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-154
29 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-003
30 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-033
31 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-107
32 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-090
33 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-079
34 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-024
35 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-053
36 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-116
37 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-068
38 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-109
39 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-104
40 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-009
41 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-074
42 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-008
43 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-113
44 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-057
45 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-098
46 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-014
47 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-013
48 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-093
49 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-029
50 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-083
51 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-110
52 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-111
53 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-021
54 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-008
55 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-038
56 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-102
57 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-028
58 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-038
59 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-019
60 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-101
61 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-136
62 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-042
63 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-130
64 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-046
65 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-078
66 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-117
67 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-056
68 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-042
69 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-094
70 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-047
71 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-108
72 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-037
73 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-065
74 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-032
75 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-097
76 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-131
77 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-141
78 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-124
79 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-128
80 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-130
81 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-066
82 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-087
83 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-089
84 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-016
85 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-148
86 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-125
87 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-054
88 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-072
89 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-092
90 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-063
91 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-055
92 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-040
93 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-071
94 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-005
95 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-100
96 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-018
97 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-139
98 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-094
99 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-014
100 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-082
101 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
Dave Canales
102 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-086
103 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-044
104 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-109
105 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-011
106 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-091
107 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-097
108 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-039
109 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-004
110 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-026
111 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-1
112 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-048
113 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-055
114 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-040
115 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-010
116 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-101
117 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-045
118 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-091
119 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-106
120 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-021
121 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-086
122 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-073
123 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-036
124 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-046
125 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-074
126 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-107
127 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-033
128 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-013
129 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-100
130 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-063
131 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-105
132 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-068
133 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-115
134 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-022
135 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-096
136 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-077
137 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-023
138 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-135
139 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-049
140 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-119
141 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-144
142 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-009
143 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-059
144 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-129
145 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-024
146 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-127
147 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-084
148 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-151
149 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-075
150 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-035
151 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-020
152 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-037
153 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-076
154 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-051
155 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-137
156 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-062
157 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-028
158 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-052
159 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-076
160 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-125
161 / 291
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-058
162 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-103
163 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-035
164 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-007
165 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-078
166 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-132
167 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-011
168 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-126
169 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-142
170 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-088
171 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-116
172 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-120
173 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-121
174 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-030
175 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-045
176 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-122
177 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-032
178 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-143
179 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-015
180 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-104
181 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-099
182 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-059
183 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-117
184 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-102
185 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-080
186 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-099
187 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-069
188 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-108
189 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-106
190 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-088
191 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-069
192 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-123
193 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-127
194 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-121
195 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-081
196 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-049
197 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-001
198 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-147
199 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-039
200 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-066
201 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-061
202 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-118
203 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-098
204 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-034
205 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-140
206 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-012
207 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-152
208 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference
209 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-126
210 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-050
211 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-023
212 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-075
213 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-077
214 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-114
215 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-080
216 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-060
217 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-095
218 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-006
219 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-052
220 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-2
221 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-070
222 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-017
223 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-096
224 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-122
225 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-041
226 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-155
227 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-146
228 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-079
229 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-128
230 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-114
231 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-070
232 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-053
233 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-017
234 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-015
235 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-103
236 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-034
237 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-048
238 / 291
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-022
239 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-012
240 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-153
241 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-054
242 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-134
243 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-002
244 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-071
245 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-149
246 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-025
247 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-089
248 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-133
249 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-072
250 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-016
251 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-083
252 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-007
253 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-138
254 / 291
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-064
255 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-025
256 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-067
257 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-018
258 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-150
259 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-060
260 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-092
261 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-090
262 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-085
263 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-111
264 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-050
265 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-058
266 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-027
267 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-124
268 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-145
269 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-036
270 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-004
271 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-020
272 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-065
273 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-085
274 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-031
275 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-005
276 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-061
277 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-118
278 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-087
279 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-044
280 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-043
281 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-082
282 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-120
283 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-051
284 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-031
285 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-043
286 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-064
287 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference_MD-084
288 / 291
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-112
289 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-113
290 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
240201 HC_GM Press Conference-123
291 / 291
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Not for the faint of heart: Pro Bowlers weigh in on facing Derrick Brown

The Panthers defensive tackle made his first Pro Bowl this year, meaning offensive lineman he'd dominated during the season have to face him again
news

For Charlotte native and Panthers fan, playing QB was inevitable

Charlotte native Sam Hartman, the Notre Dame quarterback will suit up for the Senior Bowl Saturday. It seems like something he was destined for years ago.
news

Peyton Manning lived it; "Bryce will benefit" from his rookie season

Peyton Manning's rookie season was one to forget in what became a Hall of Fame career. It's why he knows Panthers QB Bryce Young can "benefit" from his subpar rookie year. 
news

Current and former players were picking up the Dan Morgan-Dave Canales vibe on Thursday

A group of current players were on hand to hear from their new coach and GM, and a group of legends on hand realized that it sounded familiar to a previous change which yielded results.
news

Dan Morgan and Dave Canales lay out plan for the future

The Panthers new GM and head coach had their introductory press conference Thursday, and talked about the kind of team they wanted to create together.
news

Dan Morgan taking the long view of his new job

The Panthers President of Football Operations/GM is looking for particular traits in players, but he's also looking to create something that's lasting.
news

The man in the photo and the job that changed Dave Canales' life

Before Dave Canales' would become head coach of the Panthers, he was head coach of a much different team, that shaped his whole life
news

5 things to know about new Executive VP of Football Operations Brandt Tilis 

Tilis comes to the Panthers from Kansas City, where he negotiated Patrick Mahomes' record-breaking contract.
news

Panthers name Brandt Tilis Executive VP of Football Operations

The former Chiefs executive will join President of Football Operations Dan Morgan in a new front office structure.
news

How to Watch: Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' Introductory Press Conference

Here's how to tune in to Thursday's press conference with Dan Morgan and Dave Canales.
news

Check out the Legends Round Table

A group of all-time Panthers greats got together to talk about Dan Morgan, Dave Canales, and what they can bring to the team in their new jobs.
Advertising