Peyton Manning lived it; "Bryce will benefit" from his rookie season

Manning finished that 1998 rookie season with his career-worst numbers across the board, including completion percentage (56.7), total yards (3739), interception percentage (4.9), total touchdowns, yards per attempt (6.5), and yards per game (233.7) in what would be a 17-year career.

It's why, of anyone on the Pro Bowl field this weekend, Manning not only has some sympathy for all Panthers quarterback Bryce Young went through his rookie season, but he also actually gets it.

"Bryce will benefit from that," Manning said of Young's 2-14 rookie season.

The No. 1 overall pick and Heisman winner finished with a 59.8 completion percentage, 11 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, 179.8 yards per game, and a 73.7 passer rating last season.

But the only way to it is through it, and while the philosophy of sitting quarterbacks to learn for a while gains more popularity, Manning sees the value in playing oneself out of a bad year. It's what he believes helped him, and it's what he believes, in the end, will benefit Young.

"His experience is just going to help this year," Manning continued of Young. "I know it wasn't easy, but my rookie year was tough, won three games with 28 picks. But it's better being in there struggling than being on the sideline watching.