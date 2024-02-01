Dave Canales: Bryce Young's 2023 experiences are "gold"

"I wanted him to be able to feel my excitement coming into this opportunity. To be a head coach for sure, but specifically to be his coach," Canales said of their talk. "And the belief that I have in him. I just pinch myself, really. Like, when I was in Seattle for 13 years, we were never anywhere close to the top pick in the draft. And for me to ever think I was going to have a chance to develop a team with a first overall pick, the best quarterback in the draft.

"This is a dream, and I just wanted him to feel that excitement from me like I'm ready, and I hope you're excited too because I have something that I can bring that I can help you just take the next step in your path."

So, even though the Young he saw twice wasn't particularly good — Young was 26-of-49 for 272 yards with no touchdowns, four interceptions, and seven sacks in two games against the Bucs — Canales is also choosing to see that as an opportunity to grow for his new quarterback.

He's used to working with quarterbacks who have scars — he coached veterans Geno Smith and Mayfield to bounce-back years — and thinks some of those lessons will still apply to a younger student who has fewer, but is coming off a rough rookie year.

"The cool part is I have a whole season," Canales said. "I have 16 games of NFL film to watch of him. My mind is combining the things that he did in pockets this season. But also for me, I just got Bryce Young from Alabama, and now he's got NFL experience; that's like gold. That's gold.

"Because regardless of what the record was, it's our experiences. You talk about Geno Smith going through a really rough patch and then getting into some really hard situations and then kind of having to bounce around. You know, Baker went through six or seven offensive coordinators and eight play callers for a time. Like, you talk about hardest of hard.