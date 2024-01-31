Panthers name Brandt Tilis Executive VP of Football Operations

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have made another significant addition to their front office as they build toward the future.

The team has hired former Chiefs executive Brandt Tilis as their new Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

The football executive management team will be led by new Panthers President of Football Operations/General Manager Dan Morgan.

Tilis will be responsible for all football administration and non-coaching matters related to operations, equipment, video, and analytics, among other areas. He will also lead player contract negotiations, compliance with the NFL Collective Bargaining Agreement and league rules, salary cap management, and maintenance and labor administration.

Tilis, who was Kansas City's lead contract negotiator, adds an analytical approach to the cap and contracts to a mix of experienced personnel men as they move forward alongside new head coach Dave Canales.

"It's great to add Brandt and his experience to our organization," Morgan said. "He comes from a championship-caliber team in Kansas City and will play a lead role in our front office. We are looking forward to getting him here and working together to build this team."

Tilis has spent the last 14 seasons with the Chiefs and the last three as vice president of football operations.