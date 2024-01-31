 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
How to Watch: Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' Introductory Press Conference

Jan 31, 2024 at 02:33 PM
CHARLOTTE - The start of the Dan Morgan and Dave Canales partnership has begun, and fans can tune into the duo's introductory press conference this week. 

The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with Canales to be their head coach on January 25, while Morgan was named President of Football Operations/General Manager three days prior.

They both will meet with the media on Thursday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET, and the event will be streamed live from Bank of America Stadium.

  • Thursday, February 1, 2024
  • Press conference is set for 10:00 a.m. ET

