How to Watch: Dan Morgan and Dave Canales' Introductory Press Conference

CHARLOTTE - The start of the Dan Morgan and Dave Canales partnership has begun, and fans can tune into the duo's introductory press conference this week.
The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with Canales to be their head coach on January 25, while Morgan was named President of Football Operations/General Manager three days prior.
They both will meet with the media on Thursday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. ET, and the event will be streamed live from Bank of America Stadium.
DATE / TIME
- Thursday, February 1, 2024
- Press conference is set for 10:00 a.m. ET
WHERE TO WATCH
- The introductory press conference will be streamed live on the Panthers' official website and the Panthers app.
- Twitter: Panthers
- Facebook: /CarolinaPanthers
- YouTube: @CarolinaPanthers