5 things to know about new Executive VP of Football Operations Brandt Tilis 

He loves the interpersonal side of the role

Much of Tilis' role with the Chiefs, and now with the Panthers, revolves around in-depth conversations with players, agents, and club personnel, each seeking the best for their interests. As the man at or near the top, so many can come to Tilis with requests at all times. It can be overwhelming, but Tilis says he approaches it with "radical authenticity," and being the same person in each interaction and situation.