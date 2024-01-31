In Dave Canales' first day on the job, he takes a detour to see the future

It was a jump right into the fire for the first-time head coach, though, while his boxes remained unpacked back in an office he has yet to see in Charlotte. Tuesday, though, was an opportunity for the head coach to meet a crop of prospects face-to-face, something that has been a defining characteristic of his coaching career.

"All of these guys (in Tampa), it just felt like, spoke so highly of (Canales), and that doesn't happen if you try to square-peg-in-a-round-hole these players and you're not getting the most out of them, they're not getting the targets they want, they're not getting the usage, they're not having success as a team. And it just didn't feel like that was the case," Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus noted. "Ultimately, what decides is who's a good offensive coordinator, what makes a good head coach is, you must be able to do this across the whole roster.

"And now he's not only going to have his hand on the offensive side of things, it's going to be the defensive things as well. Looking at how he handled things with his offensive players, it gives you faith that even on the defensive side of the ball, he is going to be fluid to what these guys do best."