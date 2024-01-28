Bills GM on Dan Morgan's growth into new role: "He is not afraid"

Morgan's a week into being that guy, but based on what he's seen over their three years together, it's a trait Beane is confident he possesses.

"He is not afraid," Beane said of the former linebacker. "You know, our owner was in draft meetings, and if he asked a question or disagreed with something, or if coach McDermott said something, or a coordinator. Like, if Dan didn't believe that you were right, he was going to stand on the table. I always told the guys to speak up if you've done the work, and Dan wouldn't speak out of turn, but if he had done the work, he wouldn't back down from me as well if he disagreed.

"I've seen him disagree with our owner. I've seen him disagree with the head coach in different situations in a respectful manner. Also, understanding his role here, after you make your case, sometimes the decision is going to be made, and maybe we don't go with you. It's big for the GM to explain to everyone that once a decision is made, it's the decision of the club. Everyone in the building's got to support that. People want to be right, and that's not what it is.

"It's making sure you make the right decision for the team. And that's where the GM comes in and has to create that alignment throughout your building once decisions are made."

And sometimes, that means trusting the entire staff once you've created an environment of trust.

"I always tell people when you get in this seat, you do the work, trust your instincts, trust your gut, but it's not just you; you've got to listen too," Beane said. "And sometimes people have got to be able to convince you that they're right too. If you say I'll give you the floor and you never take their opinion, they're going to stop giving it to you. If you do it for two years and you've never listened to me once, well, that's not really listening. So I think he'll do that.