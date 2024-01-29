Five players to watch for the Panthers at the Senior Bowl

Tez Walker: Wide receiver, North Carolina

Walker is a Charlotte native who played high school ball at West Charlotte High School and finished his career at the University of North Carolina. Walker gained national attention last fall when the NCAA denied his request to play immediately, stating he had transferred more than the approved one time. The NCAA eventually overturned the decision, as Walker argued his first transfer was due to his season at North Carolina Central being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He transferred from Kent State to North Carolina after his head coach left for another job; he chose North Carolina to play closer to home. The controversial NCAA litigation, while eventually overturned, did cause Walker to miss the season's first four games. As such, his 2023 stats jump off the page less than those from 2022; in his final college season, Walker hauled in 41 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns. His 87.4 yards per game was in the Top 20 for all of CFB.

Walker, or someone of his ilk, could fill a priority need for the Panthers at the wide receiver position, as they search for a complement to Adam Thielen, since DJ Chark Jr. is a free agent.