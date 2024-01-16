Health and continuity will be keys for offensive line in 2024

Austin Corbett just shook his head while he considered what happened last season. After they started every game in 2022, he and Christensen combined for just five games played last year. They knew Corbett would need a few weeks to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in the 2022 finale. But the feeling was that with Christensen healed from his broken ankle in that same game at New Orleans, they'd be able to patch it for a few weeks until Corbett was back.

Then Christensen tore his biceps in the opener against Atlanta, and that turned out to be the snowflake that triggered the avalanche, even though they didn't realize it at the time (Christensen played every snap of that game and only realized he was out for the year after returning home).

"A lot of guys didn't know because it happened late in that last drive, and so then when he told us, on Monday, it was just like, dang," Corbett recalled. "But you're still so early in the year, everybody's like, 'All right, we'll be all right, Corbs is coming back soon.'

"And then it was just kind of like bodies just kind of kept dropping. And it's just like, we truly can't catch a break. So it was a bad year to be a guard for the Panthers."

At least it wasn't contagious, as left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, right tackle Taylor Moton, and center Bradley Bozeman played all 1,149 snaps.

"These other guys are warriors," Corbett said. "I mean, it's freaking hard to play 100 percent of the snaps in 17 games."

And that was especially hard on either side of Bozeman.