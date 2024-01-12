Ask The Old Guy: The waiting game

------------------------------------------------------

Hi Darin. My friends and family regard me as an eternal optimist. I tend to be a genuinely hopeful person. I like having a positive take on things, even during tough times. It feels good. In other words, I really try to just Keep Pounding. The glass is half full, the weather looks more gloomy than it actually is, and the Panthers will be better next year.

However, as this season rolls into the playoffs, once again without the Panthers, I feel less optimistic than I ever have. I feel the cold, grey winter closing in. I am having a hard time seeing the way forward for our franchise for the first time since we finally got an NFL team in the Carolinas during my senior year in high school. (I'm 48)

There's no way I could tolerate becoming a cynical curmudgeon, but I need a bit of help right now to remain positive about this team. For the first time in years, I was not excited about tuning in on Sundays. Even during our rough seasons, I've stayed positive. I had hope. Hope for tomorrow. Hope for next year. My life feels very solid right now, except for 3 hours each week during the Panthers game.

Please, man. Give me some hope. — Jerry, Swannanoa, NC

I've said it dozens, if not hundreds of times in this Mailbag: I am not in the hope business. That's between you and your maker.

But for a whippersnapper like Jerry, here's what I can tell you. A new coach and GM are walking into a situation with:

— The QB who was the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the league last year (not just here, don't listen to the revisionists).

— An under-contract offensive line that was a strength in 2022 and which can't possibly have worse injury luck than it did last season.

— Either a franchise-tagged Burns, who remains a top pass-rusher, or a valuable asset for a possible trade.

— Cornerstone pieces of what ought to be a good defense, including Brown, the entire secondary, and Shaq Thompson.

— The kind of alignment of front office and coaching the team hasn't known in two decades (and that worked out OK then).

Of all of them, that last part might be the most significant (though there is sufficient talent here to reasonably expect competence).

When John Fox and Marty Hurney rolled in together in 2002, they were able to build off the same platform with the same priorities. And because they agreed on those priorities, it was easier to pull off a quick turnaround from 1-15 to the Super Bowl in two seasons.

Will head coach TBD and GM TBD have the same kind of success together? We'll find out together. But the conditions they're walking into create the opportunity. The rest is on them.