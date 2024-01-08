Panthers request interviews with eight GM candidates

Jan 08, 2024 at 06:10 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers have begun the process of finding their next general manager by requesting permission to interview eight candidates so far.

On Monday, the team requested permission to interview the following:

— Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown
— Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg
— Chiefs vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis.
— Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby
— Saints assistant GM Khai Harley
— Ravens vice president of football administration Nick Matteo
— Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds 
— Raiders interim GM Champ Kelly 

We will update this tracker as candidates are confirmed. Interviews for GM candidates can begin immediately.

