Dan Morgan taking the long view of his new job

"He is not afraid," Beane said of Morgan. "You know, our owner was in draft meetings, and if he asked a question or disagreed with something, or if coach McDermott said something, or a coordinator. Like, if Dan didn't believe that you were right, he was going to stand on the table. I always told the guys to speak up if you've done the work, and Dan wouldn't speak out of turn, but if he had done the work, he wouldn't back down from me as well if he disagreed.

"I've seen him disagree with our owner. I've seen him disagree with the head coach in different situations in a respectful manner. Also, understanding his role here, after you make your case, sometimes the decision is going to be made, and maybe we don't go with you. It's big for the GM to explain to everyone that once a decision is made, it's the decision of the club. Everyone in the building's got to support that. People want to be right, and that's not what it is.

"It's making sure you make the right decision for the team. And that's where the GM comes in and has to create that alignment throughout your building once decisions are made."

And that kind of alignment is central to what Morgan wants to build here. At several junctures during conversations about his new role, he talked about coming together alongside Executive VP of Football Operations Brandt Tilis and Canales and the entire staff to help build something new here.

"You know, it's really not about me," Morgan said. "I think it's a collaborative effort between all of us in the front office, between Brandt, myself, between Dave. I think that it's truly a collaborative effort that we all got to put our brains together and do what's best for the Panthers. . . .