Not for the faint of heart: Pro Bowlers weigh in on facing Derrick Brown

That much production this past season was to the tune of a record-setting 103 tackles. He bypassed the previous record of 98 tackles by a defensive lineman, set by Miami Dolphins lineman Christian Wilkins in 2022.

"It's kind of insane that he was able to do what he did," Wirfs said, pointing out twice that it's not even an interior lineman record. "It's across the board."

The record for Brown came during a downtrodden season for the Panthers, while the club went 2-15. It meant a conundrum of emotions for the third-year, former first-round pick.

"It's hard to lose those many games, that was tough for us," Brown admitte, before heading out to his first Pro Bowl practice. "And as a unit, I think, especially on defense, we wish we could have done better. I just think to be able to be here and be able to reap this benefit myself. That's pretty awesome. But I mean, it's attributed to so much other stuff that went on from the defensive side of the ball."

While Brown will respectfully remain humble and effusive about the record, those who were the victims in his path this past season are quick to brag on him.

That's impressive," Tunsil said. "I never thought I'd see it. That's the type of player he is."

The format for the new-age Pro Bowl means a defensive lineman is largely insignificant during the flag football game that replaced the former sort-of-full-speed Pro Bowl game. Instead Brown, along with other D-lineman in Orlando, will take part in a variety of skills challenges. What matters though, is that Brown was invited to Florida not for what he could do in a flag football game, but for all he did game after game for 17 weeks this past season.