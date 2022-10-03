Baker Mayfield: "We're frustrated. But it's not the end of the world."

Previously this year, Mayfield's come into post-game interviews with a clipped tone, never suggesting anything resembling panic. Sunday, he was visibly more agitated, admitted he wasn't thrilled with the result, but continued to take the long view.

"Obviously, I'm frustrated with the fact we're 1-3," he said. "I mean, we're four weeks into the year. We can sit here and let you guys pile on us, but we're going to come together as a locker room. That's exactly how we're going to handle it. I don't really care about the fact our fans are booing or what's going on. We're going to figure it out. When we win, it'll still be just us in the locker room. We're going to be just fine."

Asked if he was bothered by the fans booing him late in the game, he replied: "Did we go down and score a touchdown after they started booing? Yes."

Those who know him well weren't necessarily surprised by that reaction. Guard Austin Corbett, who was part of Mayfield's 2018 draft class in Cleveland, said it was consistent with how he responds.

"The story of his life has been responding to adversity and responding to people who tell him he can't do something," Corbett said. "So I know he's ready to get back in the building, learn from this, make the changes, and continue on. It's a long season."

Head coach Matt Rhule was upfront about the offense's struggles — there's no denying them, really, not when there was more than a 17-minute difference in time of possession, and they went 2-of-10 on third down conversions. That brought their season percentage down to 25.5 percent, and they entered the game 31st in the league in that category at 27.0.