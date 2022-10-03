Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers score defensive TD for second straight game

Oct 02, 2022 at 08:27 PM
Will Bryan
TEAM STATS

  • The Panthers defense scored a touchdown for the second-straight week, the first time since 2005 (Weeks 9-10) they've scored defensive touchdowns in back-to-back games. Carolina is the only team with two defensive scores this season.
  • Frankie Luvu's return for a touchdown was the Panthers' first pick-6 since October 2016, when Kurt Coleman did it against Atlanta's Matt Ryan.
  • The Panthers held the Cardinals to 2-of-5 on red zone attempts. Carolina's red zone defense has allowed TDs on just 37.5 percent (6-of-16) of trips, ranking fourth in the NFL.
  • The Panthers allowed just three points in the first half, and have allowed only nine first half points over the past three weeks, tying for second-fewest in the NFL.
  • Carolina went 2-of-10 on third down and 1-of-3 on fourth down, while Arizona was 6-of-15 on third down and 0-of-2 on fourth.
  • The Panthers had just 13 rush attempts for 40 yards. It was their fewest rushing attempts since 2014 (Week 3), when they had 10 attempts against the Steelers.
  • Arizona had eight passes defended as Carolina completed just 61.6 percent of passes.

BOX SCORE

PLAYER STATS

  • Christian McCaffrey scored on a 13-yard pass in the second half and finished with 81 receiving yards on nine receptions and 27 rushing yards on eight attempts. McCaffrey has 408 scrimmage yards this season, tied for fifth in the NFL.
  • Luvu had a career-high 11 tackles and caught his first career interception and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown. In 20 games with the Panthers, Luvu has a pick-six, a forced fumble that was returned for a TD and a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown.
  • Brian Burns had seven tackles and a sack, giving him 28.5 sacks for his career. He passed Thomas Davis (28.0) to move into eighth place in franchise history. Burns also had three tackles for loss. He and Luvu are tied for fifth in the NFL with five tackles for loss in 2022.
  • Eddy Piñeiro kicked a career-long 54-yard field goal in the first half. Piñeiro is one of three NFL kickers that are 100 percent on field goals with a minimum of eight attempts.

PHOTOS: Game action shots from Panthers-Cardinals

View best in-game photos from Carolina's game against Arizona.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo forces a fumble by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers recovered. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Tanner Vallejo forces a fumble by Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. The Panthers recovered. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes over Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield passes over Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu plays against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu plays against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is tackled by Arizona Cardinals linebacker Devon Kennard during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

