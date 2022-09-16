Return to New York just the next thing for Ben McAdoo

CHARLOTTE — You're not going to get a lot out of Ben McAdoo about New York this week, but the small bit you do speaks to his experience there.

The Panthers offensive coordinator had a memorable four-year stint with the Giants, building on some early success as a coordinator there and at least having a good first year as head coach, going 11-5 and making the playoffs. The positive vibes didn't last, as he was fired the following year after a 2-10 start.

That kind of wild swing of emotions would leave a mark on anyone, and McAdoo was out of football for a couple of years before stints with the Jaguars and Cowboys led him here.

"I think probably having experience is a lot greater than having an opinion," McAdoo replied when asked what he learned during his time in New York. "You really get a chance to find out what's important to you. I guess that's something you could write about.