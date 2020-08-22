Best moments from Friday's 2003 X-Clown watch party

Smith began the show live with the group and was then featured with Delhomme later on in a pre-recorded segment because of his NFL Network obligations. Naturally, both conversations focused on the game's final play, famously known in the Carolinas as X-Clown.

Fields asked Smith if he knew he'd score when he caught it.

"No, I was hoping not to get blown up," Smith said. "The reason I was wearing a visor at that point was that earlier in the game, Travis Fisher poked me in the eye with a Three Stooges-type move. I caught it and when I realized I didn't get hit, I just thought, 'I can't get caught. They would kill me if I get caught.'"

Later in the show, Delhomme admitted the play wasn't meant to be a game-ender:

"We weren't thinking this was going to be a touchdown pass. It was third-and-long. We were just trying to get a first down. We had completed it earlier in the game, couldn't ever complete it in practice."