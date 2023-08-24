Bosch Power Tools supports local community by partnering with Carolina Panthers

MT. PROSPECT, Ill. – Today Bosch Power Tools announced a new partnership with the National Football League's Carolina Panthers as the franchises' official power tool, power tool accessories, and measuring tool partner.
Bosch Power Tools will partner with this iconic team by co-sponsoring community activation efforts to engage with the community locally. The Bosch team will provide event support through labor and donated tools needed to help build homes and playgrounds in Charlotte alongside the Panthers team during "Keep Pounding Day" in 2024.
"We're eager to connect and shine a light on those in the trades who have built these thriving cities from the ground up, whether it's in a stadium or at a local volunteering event. Our team is ready to work alongside our new Panthers partners to make an impact in the community while cheering the teams on alongside their fans during the season ahead," said Teresa Sabatino, Director of Brand Marketing Power Tools North America.
Carolina Panthers 'Keep Pounding Day':
The Carolina Panthers annual Keep Pounding Day is an organization-wide day of service to benefit communities across the Carolinas that focuses on bringing together players, coaches, Legends and staff to participate in service projects in North and South Carolina.
"The Panthers are excited to work alongside the Bosch Power Tools team on our annual Keep Pounding Day," said Carolina Panthers Team President Kristi Coleman. "This is a special day for our organization and we look forward to utilizing the Bosch team's tools and building expertise to support our community."
For more details on:
· Carolina Panthers In The Community, visit panthers.com/community
· Bosch Power Tools' products, visit pressroom.boschtools.com
About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation
Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Bosch Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Throughout North America, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale of power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools and accessories. For more information visit www.boschtools.com.
About Bosch
Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.
The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.
Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, and www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.