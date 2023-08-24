Bosch Power Tools supports local community by partnering with Carolina Panthers

Aug 24, 2023 at 09:11 AM

MT. PROSPECT, Ill. – Today Bosch Power Tools announced a new partnership with the National Football League's Carolina Panthers as the franchises' official power tool, power tool accessories, and measuring tool partner. 

Bosch Power Tools will partner with this iconic team by co-sponsoring community activation efforts to engage with the community locally. The Bosch team will provide event support through labor and donated tools needed to help build homes and playgrounds in Charlotte alongside the Panthers team during "Keep Pounding Day" in 2024.

35046_Bosch_SportsPartners_Panthers_Ph2[7]

"We're eager to connect and shine a light on those in the trades who have built these thriving cities from the ground up, whether it's in a stadium or at a local volunteering event. Our team is ready to work alongside our new Panthers partners to make an impact in the community while cheering the teams on alongside their fans during the season ahead," said Teresa Sabatino, Director of Brand Marketing Power Tools North America.

Carolina Panthers 'Keep Pounding Day':

The Carolina Panthers annual Keep Pounding Day is an organization-wide day of service to benefit communities across the Carolinas that focuses on bringing together players, coaches, Legends and staff to participate in service projects in North and South Carolina.

"The Panthers are excited to work alongside the Bosch Power Tools team on our annual Keep Pounding Day," said Carolina Panthers Team President Kristi Coleman. "This is a special day for our organization and we look forward to utilizing the Bosch team's tools and building expertise to support our community."

For more details on:   

·      Carolina Panthers In The Community, visit panthers.com/community

·      Bosch Power Tools' products, visit pressroom.boschtools.com 

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation 

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Bosch Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Throughout North America, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale of power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, measuring tools and accessories. For more information visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch 

Having established a presence in North America in 1906, today the Bosch Group employs nearly 37,000 associates in more than 100 locations in the region (as of Dec. 31, 2022). According to preliminary 2022 figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $15 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.  

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 420,000 associates worldwide (as of Dec. 31, 2022). The company generated sales of $93.1 billion in 2022. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in some 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 128 locations across the globe, Bosch employs roughly 84,800 associates in research and development, of which more than 44,000 are software engineers. In North America, Bosch employs approximately 3,500 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, and www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Related Content

news

Notebook: Receivers trending in the right direction

Terrace Marshall Jr. was back on the practice field, and DJ Chark was doing rehab work on the side as the Panthers start getting healthier at the position.
news

Roster analysis: What the moves mean, and what's still to come

Here's what we've learned about a 53-man roster that doesn't appear to be nearly final at the moment, and what can be gleaned from who they cut and who they kept.
news

Panthers get to 53-man roster with three more moves

Veteran tackle Cam Erving was among the three players let go to set the intial roster for the regular season.
news

Carolina Panthers and Verizon announce new partnership to enhance the fan experience

The Panthers announced a new partnership with Verizon that will improve the experience for fans at Bank of America Stadium.
news

Panthers make moves en route to 53-man roster limit

They still have three moves to make later today, but the majority of their moves are in, including guard Austin Corbett going on the reserve/PUP list.
news

Five things to know about new receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette 

The Panthers traded for the former Kansas City Chief late Monday night. Here are five things to know about him.
news

Wide receiver acquired in trade with Chiefs

The Panthers picked up Ihmir Smith-Marsette in a deal involving a conditional swap of 2025 seventh-round picks. 
news

Registration is open for the Carolina Panthers Spirit Rocks! Art Contest, presented by Lowe's

Schools can register for the contest from Aug. 28 to Sept. 14. 
news

For Juston Burris, cut day has a different perspective

The former Panthers safety, now a scouting intern with the team, has learned first-hand how to turn disappointment into a new opportunity.
news

Ask The Old Guy: So long to the preseason

We've made it through another one, gang. That means it's time for debates about cuts, and what comes next as the Panthers transition to regular-season mode.
news

Snap Counts: Week 3 Preseason

Taking a look inside the play-time numbers from the Panthers' third and final preseason game against the Lions
news

Panthers waive 11 players Saturday

The moves are the first as the team works to get to a 53-man roster prior to Tuesday's deadline.
Advertising