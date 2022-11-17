Brian Burns hoping to keep Lamar Jackson in "phone booth"

Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb referred to the Ravens quarterback as "Houdini in a helmet," and Burns said keeping Jackson from escaping was the top priority this week.

"Balanced rush lanes, pretty much just put him in a phone booth, and don't let him out," Burns said. "And you've got to have 10 of your guys coming behind you. . . .

"When you're rushing, you don't want the pocket to expand because that gives him the creases he can hit. But if you put him in a phone booth and condense it and have a lot of bodies around him, it's hard to get out of there. The only way you can get out of there is going back."

Burns is hoping one of those 10 guys coming behind him might be safety Jeremy Chinn, who practiced again Thursday and could return. They haven't added Chinn to the active roster yet, but if they do, that helps.