Panthers Pro Bowlers weigh in on change to flag football

Sep 26, 2022 at 05:51 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Brian Burns
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — The NFL changed the Pro Bowl Monday, converting the annual all-star game into a flag football game and a skills competition.

Or, in other words, turning it into what it sort of was already.

Panthers defensive end Brian Burns — one of four Panthers on the active roster who have played in the game, along with running back Christian McCaffrey, punter Johnny Hekker, and long snapper JJ Jansen — laughed when asked about the news and how it would change the game experience.

"Not a lot, honestly," Burns joked. "It was kind of like a jog-through. There were some plays it kicked up a little bit, but other than that, it stayed a little slow.

"Everybody's pretty much making deals."

Hekker also laughed when asked about the shift, saying: "Thoughts, I have none. It essentially was a flag football game before, so now they're making it what it is."

Hekker has been to four of them in his career, and said the difference in winning team's shares and losing team's shares (last year it was $80,000 and $75,000, but in previous years the gulf was wider) would occasionally motivate guys when it got closer to the time to settle up tabs for the weekend.

But the game absolutely has taken on a more relaxed tone lately, part of the reason for the change of format.

"It starts out like that," Hekker said. "And then something will happen that will set the tone, a thermostat that keeps getting cranked up a little bit at a time. And then at a certain point in the game, the money that's on the line for winning vs. losing, that kind of makes it a little more physical down the stretch."

Of course, the definitions of physical have changed over time.

Burns said he remembered "back in the day" when the late Washington safety Sean Taylor destroyed Bills punter Brian Moorman in 2007.

Hekker winced at the treatment of his fellow member of the punter's union.

"That will go down as one of the biggest Pro Bowl hits of all time," he said. "And now it will be forever the number one hit."

Sir Purr, Brian Burns
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

It's still an honor for players to be selected, and it often becomes one of the first lines in their career bios. But camaraderie is also a big part of the experience.

"Being around your peers, guys you compete with, compete against," Jansen said. "Everybody's in a good mood. It's a cool recognition of a good individual season, but also of a good team season too."

And the bragging rights aspect is real, as you could tell by the smile on Hekker's face when he recalled, "completing a pass on Richard Sherman" on a fake punt in the 2016 game.

But let's be honest, this hasn't been about the actual football in some time.

Asked how he'd spend the week if he's chosen again this year, Burns replied: "Celebrate. Party."

This year's event will be at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, 2023. And since it's Vegas, it'll still draw a crowd there to have fun. They've also taken the game to Orlando in the past, and that's a different demographic.

"Any time you get to go to Hawaii, that's always good," Hekker said. "Orlando's cool; with Disney, there's stuff to do with the kids. But Hawaii, that's a place where you feel good doing nothing."

Jansen had the advantage of going to Hawaii after the 2013 season, when the Panthers went 12-4 and were beginning the rise that would lead to the Super Bowl season in 2015. The Panthers coaching staff coached one side that year, but Jansen didn't get to work with Ron Rivera that week, as they had a rule that kept coaches from bringing their own long snappers.

"Ron kept yelling at me to intentionally misfire snaps so his team could win," Jansen said with a shake of his head. "Which wasn't necessarily the kindest thing that ever happened."

JJ Jansen
Scott Cunningham/Getty

Hekker acknowledged that the need to keep players healthy was a good idea (since most of the guys participating are in offseason recovery mode already), so taking away the hits that did exist is probably smart. And with the league instituting skills competitions for players in the week leading up to the game, the move will allow for some creativity.

"It should be fun; it seems like something that might take a few years to tweak out and fix," Jansen said. "I'm a big baseball fan, and they changed the Home Run Derby and found something that's more interesting to the fans.

"I don't know. Certainly, people love their football, but hopefully, being able to see the Pro Bowlers in a different light could be fun."

Brian Burns photoshoot on the Las Vegas strip at the 2022 Pro Bowl

Brian Burns strikes poses and meets some new fans on the Las Vegas strip before the Pro Bowl.

1D3_7868
1 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7772
2 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7776
3 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7783
4 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7792
5 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7794
6 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7795
7 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7800
8 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7803
9 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7804
10 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7807
11 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7809
12 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7810
13 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7811
14 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7814
15 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7817
16 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7824
17 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7829
18 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7834
19 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7843
20 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7853
21 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7857
22 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_7876
23 / 23
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

The Day After: Running game is making strides

For the Panthers to be having success on the ground while not converting a lot of third downs is a positive step.

news

Panthers waive Arron Mosby

The rookie linebacker played in one game this season, helping on special teams against the Giants.

news

Bank of America, Panthers partner to honor teachers

Fans can nominate their favorite teacher for a chance to win Panthers prizes and money for their classroom.

news

My View: Scenes from an emotional first win

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker goes through some of her best shots from the Panthers' win over the Saints.

news

Snap Counts: Carolina vs. New Orleans in Week 3

Laviska Shenault Jr. made the most of his first snaps as a Panther.

news

Notebook: Laviska Shenault Jr. puts on a show

The new wide receiver made quite an impression in his first game with the Panthers.

news

Postgame Transcripts: Week 3 vs. New Orleans Saints

Read what head coach Matt Rhule and Panthers players said to the media after the game.

news

Baker Mayfield knows he has to improve

After winning his first start with the Panthers, Mayfield acknowledged problems on third downs.

news

Defense makes the plays Panthers needed

The unit came up with three takeaways against the Saints, offering breathing room the team needed.

news

Stats and Superlatives: Defense, special teams make big plays

Sunday was the first time since 2004 that Carolina had a defensive touchdown and blocked field goal in the same game.

news

Rapid Reactions: Panthers beat the Saints, 22-14

Defense, special teams and a new offensive weapon led the way to the first win of the season.

Advertising