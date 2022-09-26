Panthers Pro Bowlers weigh in on change to flag football

Hekker also laughed when asked about the shift, saying: "Thoughts, I have none. It essentially was a flag football game before, so now they're making it what it is."

Hekker has been to four of them in his career, and said the difference in winning team's shares and losing team's shares (last year it was $80,000 and $75,000, but in previous years the gulf was wider) would occasionally motivate guys when it got closer to the time to settle up tabs for the weekend.

But the game absolutely has taken on a more relaxed tone lately, part of the reason for the change of format.