Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: Brian Burns misses another practice

CHARLOTTE – Thursday's injury report was pretty much like Wednesday's.

Defensive end ﻿Brian Burns﻿ (knee), running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ (thigh), cornerback ﻿Troy Pride Jr.﻿ (groin) and left tackle ﻿Russell Okung﻿ (calf) all did not practice again. Burns, McCaffrey and Pride did join their teammates inside the Atrium Health Dome, but all three wore red, no-contact jerseys.

None of the four players above are expected to face Washington this weekend.

"He's dying to play, but he's just not there yet," head coach Matt Rhule said of McCaffrey, who would miss his sixth straight game and 12th overall this season.

The Panthers will not practice on Friday as they celebrate Christmas, but the team will release its game status report.