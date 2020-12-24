Week 16 Thursday Injury Report: Brian Burns misses another practice

Dec 24, 2020 at 03:55 PM
Voth, Bill
Bill Voth
CHARLOTTE – Thursday's injury report was pretty much like Wednesday's.

Defensive end ﻿Brian Burns﻿ (knee), running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ (thigh), cornerback ﻿Troy Pride Jr.﻿ (groin) and left tackle ﻿Russell Okung﻿ (calf) all did not practice again. Burns, McCaffrey and Pride did join their teammates inside the Atrium Health Dome, but all three wore red, no-contact jerseys. 

None of the four players above are expected to face Washington this weekend. 

"He's dying to play, but he's just not there yet," head coach Matt Rhule said of McCaffrey, who would miss his sixth straight game and 12th overall this season. 

The Panthers will not practice on Friday as they celebrate Christmas, but the team will release its game status report. 

To read the rest of Thursday's injury report, click here.

Week 16 Thursday practice photos

View photos from Carolina's practice on Christmas Eve as the Panthers prepare to play Washington on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Live Updates: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Follow all the action in real time with posts from the Panthers and team writers. 
news

"I want to be here": Smith-Marsette on staying with Bryce Young, and finding a home

Ihmir Smith-Marsette has bounced around four teams in three years. In Carolina, he's found what he dreams is a home, and a connection with Bryce Young.
news

Five things to watch against Tampa Bay: Brown knocking on the record

Panthers defensive lineman is on the precipice of a NFL record, and could break it in Sunday's season finale against a familiar face and their division rivals. 
news

Legend of the Year: Al Wallace

The former defensive end will hit the Keep Pounding drum in the fourth quarter, and will also be recognized for his continued efforts here. A community grant in his name will also go to the Burnette Nobles Fund.
news

Week 18 Game Preview: Buccaneers at Panthers

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
news

Week 18 Friday Injury Report: Haynes Sr. out, two doubtful for Bucs

Marquis Haynes Sr. is only Panthers player ruled out for Sunday versus the Bucs; two more starters are considered doubtful
news

The many talents of Derrick Brown

The Panthers defensive tackle has blossomed into a star on the field this year, but is also a man of many skills, as his teammates and coaches have come to know.
news

Notebook: Thomas Brown on learning from loss and adjusting for finale

Thomas Brown had some hard adjustments to make following the last loss. Plus, coordinators named in NFLPA rankings and Chark awarded for always showing up for local media.
news

Week 18 Thursday Injury Report: Getting guys back

The seasonal illness continues to move around, but the Panthers got a number of players back on the field and doing more in Thursday's practice.
news

Adam Thielen has become the calm in the storm for Panthers

One of the oldest and most experienced players on the team, receiver Adam Thielen has become the calming presence for Bryce Young and others, while still performing at a high level.
news

Derrick Brown leads group of four Pro Bowl alternates

Brown is the NFC's first alternate at defensive tackle after a record-breaking season, and could end up representing at the Pro Bowl Games.
news

Notebook: Eddy Piñeiro hopes to kick this week

The kicker felt hamstring tightness in pregame last week, and they brought in a spare kicker in case. Plus, more from Wednesday's practice and locker room.
