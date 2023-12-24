Bryce Young took "control" of the Panthers offense, en route to his best game

By the time the second quarter rolled around, the Panthers and Young had found a groove they'd been looking for all season. It was evident in plays like the 19-yard throw in the flat Young made to Chark, with double coverage on his receiver and Preston Smith baring down in his face.

It flashed in moments like the 17-yard crosser Young delivered in stride to Adam Thielen on the same drive, or the first offensive play of the fourth quarter, when he rolled right on a bootleg and lofted a pass over Jaire Alexander's head and placed perfectly for Thielen to make a one-handed catch.

"Man, impressive," Thielen said, when asked about what Young showed against the Packers. "Really the stuff that I saw and a lot of us saw in OTAs, training camp. Just that confidence, that kind of attitude. And then, you collectively make some plays for him, and watch out, he's got the hot hand, as we say. So, obviously super impressive and excited to build on that."

Added Young, "I think it's as good as we've looked as a unit and, whatever the stats or whatever may say, you point at one person and you say, oh, it's a good game, I think it's all of us. I think this was a good building block for us as a unit…we all stepped up."

The rookie QBs shining moment on the day however, was inarguably the late fourth quarter touchdown to Chark. Facing first-and-goal from the Packers 10-yard line, Young had to scramble right off play action. Buying time with his legs, Young waited for Chark to pull off his defender and create just enough space. From there, the former Heisman Trophy winner threaded the needle to Chark.

"We were kind of a full field," Young explained, "was able to step up and find a lane to extend. Great job again from DJ breaking off his route, working with me in the scramble drill."