Bryce Young: "We're going to feel this loss. I certainly do."

All of those things can be and are possibly true. That didn't make them any easier to hear.

This isn't the first time the struggles of Hall of Famers such as Peyton Manning (3-13 as a rookie, with a league-high 28 picks) or Troy Aikman (0-11 record, twice as many interceptions as touchdowns) have been invoked. It's part of the realities of rookie quarterbacks and the expectations that come with them.

Sunday night, Young didn't appear to be in a place to hear it. He admitted he had to be better for the sake of everyone, but after hitting rock bottom, he was not prepared for the 30,000-foot view.

"Coach obviously has a ton of experience, been around a lot of great quarterbacks," Young said. "You know, there's the perspective part. But obviously, in the moment, as a competitor, I'm just trying to be my best every day. It's not something that I necessarily think about. It's just, you know, I have to be better. I have to be a lot better.

"As a competitor, you don't think about next week while you're on the field, you don't think about next year. You don't think whatever it is. It's all about the here and now; it's a results-based business. So, of course, coaches are going to have perspective, and it's OK to have perspective.

But, for me, it can't change my approach. It's about day-to-day trying to win each day, trying to do the best I can, and you want to be the best. I have to be a lot better."

Reich emphasized the myriad of other problems on Sunday. They committed 10 penalties after just three a week before. They couldn't get Adam Thielen, their one dependable source of passing offense, going (he had just five catches for 29 yards — after getting at least seven receptions for at least 70 yards each of the last six games). There were some officiating calls he didn't agree with that put the Colts in better positions to score.

But make no mistake, this one was about Bryce Young. And he knew it more than any of them.

Beyond the words he said, it was written all over his face.

"I think it's just understanding that, good or bad, you have to be able to turn the page," he said when asked about lessons learned in his first eight games in the NFL. "Whatever it is you've done, positive or negative, doesn't entitle you to anything next week and doesn't entitle you to the next opponent. So just the importance of context.

"We're all competitors. We all feel this. We're going to feel this loss. I certainly do."

"It is what it is. But at the same time, that doesn't entitle me to anything, good or bad, moving forward. And in the NFL, no one feels sorry for anyone. And we have the opportunity where we have to turn the page, and we have to do it quickly. It's a great opportunity for us to be able to bounce back."