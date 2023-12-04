Bucs impressed by Bryce Young's poise, potential

"He has a bright future,'' said Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who had a late interception on a fourth-down pass intended for Adam Thielen. "He's still young, still a rookie, but I think he's going to be good. He kept his poise and kept playing. They were in it the whole time.''

Young was sacked four times while throwing for 178 yards. Despite seven penalties and a 3-for-15 showing on third down, the Panthers topped the 15-point plateau for the first time in six games.

"I love Bryce; he's a hell of a competitor,'' said Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton. "I think the sky's the limit for him. I'm very excited to see what the future holds for him. He has great poise and makes sure we have the right energy in the huddle. He makes sure we're all on the same page.''

Bowles, whose defense was shredded by Stroud four weeks ago in Houston, came out victorious against the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft. That doesn't mean Young failed to make Bowles uncomfortable.

"I saw him as a star when I was looking at film all week,'' Bowles said. "He had 40-something sacks, but he escaped 60-something, and he's very accurate given time. It's just first-year quarterbacks; some do well with the people around them, some you have to get some help, and some just have to have growing pains.