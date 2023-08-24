Camp Confidential Episode 2, coming soon

CHARLOTTE — Training camp was a memorable time for the Panthers in a lot of ways. Soon, you'll get to dig even deeper into it to see those memories being made.
The second episode of Panthers Camp Confidential, presented by Daimler Truck North America, will drop Friday morning on the team's YouTube channel and Panthers.com.
Featuring exclusive mic 'd-up access during the team's joint practice with the Jets to close out their time in Spartanburg, you'll get a sense of how it all went down from the Panthers' perspective.
From tight end Hayden Hurst sharing his thoughts on quarterback Bryce Young to some less peaceful exchanges with the Jets to Brian Burns annoying Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers with all the pressure he was getting, you'll get a true taste of what it was like on the field that day.
But the show also includes more from camp, including new head coach Frank Reich's message to the team before they left and the wisdom of the elders, such as right tackle Taylor Moton.
It also includes a sit-down interview with the Panthers' rookie quarterback, giving you a sense of his procession through the landmarks of his first season.
Stay tuned to Panthers.com for the latest, and prepare yourself for an inside look at a whole new team.