Camp Confidential Episode 2, coming soon

Aug 24, 2023 at 01:22 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CampConfidential_Thumbnail_1

CHARLOTTE — Training camp was a memorable time for the Panthers in a lot of ways. Soon, you'll get to dig even deeper into it to see those memories being made.

The second episode of Panthers Camp Confidential, presented by Daimler Truck North America, will drop Friday morning on the team's YouTube channel and Panthers.com.

Featuring exclusive mic 'd-up access during the team's joint practice with the Jets to close out their time in Spartanburg, you'll get a sense of how it all went down from the Panthers' perspective.

From tight end ﻿Hayden Hurst﻿ sharing his thoughts on quarterback ﻿Bryce Young﻿ to some less peaceful exchanges with the Jets to ﻿Brian Burns﻿ annoying Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers with all the pressure he was getting, you'll get a true taste of what it was like on the field that day.

But the show also includes more from camp, including new head coach Frank Reich's message to the team before they left and the wisdom of the elders, such as right tackle ﻿Taylor Moton﻿.

It also includes a sit-down interview with the Panthers' rookie quarterback, giving you a sense of his procession through the landmarks of his first season.

You can see the first episode here.

Stay tuned to Panthers.com for the latest, and prepare yourself for an inside look at a whole new team.

Related Content

news

Five things to watch vs. Detroit: A final look at depth 

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers host the Detroit Lions in their preseason finale Friday at Bank of America Stadium. 
news

Preseason Game Preview: Panthers vs. Lions 

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers host the Lions in their preseason finale.
news

Notebook: Eddy Piñeiro's preparing to come back from camp injury

The Panthers' starting kicker said he feels "amazing" after Wednesday's practice, plus notes on wide receiver injuries and more. 
news

How to watch the Panthers-Lions preseason game

The 8 p.m. kickoff Friday will air on CBS, closing out the preseason in front of a nationally televised audience.
news

Miles Sanders bringing juice to offense, and also leadership

Veteran assistant coach Duce Staley said he's been impressed with the way Sanders shows, and tells, the rest of the running backs what it's supposed to look like.
news

Notebook: Getting healthier, as the preseason comes to a close

The Panthers have gotten a lot of their injured players back this week, Dan Morgan speaks to the media about next week's cutdown day, and more from Tuesday. 
news

Notebook: Starting offense to play vs. Lions, Bryce Young's staying ready 

Bryce Young shared his thoughts on the coaches' plan for him this week against Detroit, plus observations from Monday's practice. 
news

Panthers waive defensive lineman

The team parted ways with nose tackle Marquan McCall Monday, as they continue to look at their options in the front of a new 3-4 defense.
news

For Matt Corral, the work and who he's working with helps

The second-year quarterback has made a few throws in the preseason, but some of the throws he's not making this year help show his progress.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Troy Hill

The veteran cornerback has background with some Panthers coaches, and adds experience to the secondary.
news

Notebook: Frank Reich "finalizing" plans for reps in last preseason game 

Frank Reich, Chandler Zavala, and Ikem Ekwonu spoke to the media on Sunday to share their takeaways from the game against the Giants and more. 
Advertising