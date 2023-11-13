Carolina Panthers and local, women-owned business Girl Tribe Co. launch capsule collection

Charlotte, NC (Nov. 13, 2023) – The Carolina Panthers and local, women-owned business Girl Tribe Co. have launched a capsule collection featuring six exclusive styles designed to celebrate football fans and bring to life the spirit of "Keep Pounding." The line is available to shop while supplies last starting today at all Charlotte area Girl Tribe locations and online, as well as in the Carolina Panthers Team Store with select items available online at shop.panthers.com.
The line features a variety of tees and sweatshirts and will be featured at the Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys game at Bank of America Stadiumon Sunday, Nov. 19.All of the items will be printed in the Girl Tribe Print Shop in Charlotte, N.C.
"As Charlotte natives, the Carolina Panthers are an institution for us, and this collaboration is an extreme honor," said Girl Tribe co-founder Sarah Baucom. "We look forward to sharing this with our customers and reaching new female football fans. Charlotte lights up when the Panthers play at home, and we hope that our collection will help make game day even more fun and stylish for fans."
The collaboration for an apparel line is a first-of-its-kind for the Carolina Panthers with a local company and made possible through an official NFL limited local license. Girl Tribe Co., founded in 2014 by Charlotte, N.C., natives and best friends Carrie Barker and Sarah Baucom, is a women-positive graphic tee shirt company with three local brick-and-mortar locations and employs over 50 female employees.
"We have a strong female fan base and are excited to launch our first local retail collaboration with Girl Tribe," said Kristi Coleman, president of the Carolina Panthers. "The capsule collection gives fans a unique opportunity to show their support through apparel designed and printed right here in Charlotte."
To shop the collection, visit GirlTribeCo.com.
Panthers Team Store Hours
Monday : 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday – Friday : 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Saturday : 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.