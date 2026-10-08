Carolina Panthers and Morgan & Morgan Launch "Picking Off Hunger" Initiative

CHARLOTTE – Today, the Carolina Panthers and Morgan & Morgan announced the launch of "Picking Off Hunger," a season-long initiative that supports the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and helps address food insecurity across the Carolinas.

Through the initiative, Morgan & Morgan will donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina each time a Panthers defender records an interception during the 2026 season, contributing $5,000 for an interception and $10,000 for every interception returned for a touchdown.

"Addressing food insecurity and supporting our neighbors has long been a priority across our organization," said Eric Sudol, Tepper Sports & Entertainment Chief Revenue Officer. "We're proud to expand that effort alongside Morgan & Morgan through the 'Picking Off Hunger' initiative to help families in need while advancing the important work Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina is doing throughout our region."

As a proud supporter of the Carolina Panthers, Morgan & Morgan will receive in-stadium visibility during Panthers home games, along with digital and social media integration across the team's channels.

With 140 offices nationwide, Morgan & Morgan is one of the nation's largest injury law firms and is committed to advocating for individuals and expanding access to legal representation.

"Morgan & Morgan is proud to team up with the Carolina Panthers for 'Picking Off Hunger'," said Morgan & Morgan partner Dan Morgan. "As a longtime supporter of Second Harvest Food Banks, we know firsthand the difference these organizations make in the fight against food insecurity, and we're eager to expand our support to help communities across the Carolinas. This initiative will give fans a new reason to get excited every time the Panthers defense takes the field, and we can't wait to see every interception translate into real, meaningful change for the families who need it most."

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina serves 24 counties across North and South Carolina, where nearly 493,000 people, or 12.2 percent of the population, experience food insecurity. Founded in 1981, the organization fights hunger through education, advocacy, and the distribution of food and other essentials through a network of more than 950 partner agencies, including soup kitchens, emergency pantries, homeless shelters, senior programs and low-income childcare centers.