Carolina Panthers announce partnership with Pizza Hut Germany

CHARLOTTE – The Carolina Panthers announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Pizza Hut Germany, making the pizza retailer the team's first multi-year German partner as part of the NFL's Global Markets Program (GMP). The agreement designates Pizza Hut Germany as the Official Pizza Partner of the Carolina Panthers in Germany.
With over 90 locations throughout Germany, the partnership with Pizza Hut Germany extends the presence of the Panthers and NFL to every major German market, helping introduce the game to new fans across the country.
"Our first official partnership in Germany is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to expand our brand globally," said Kristi Coleman, Carolina Panthers President. "We're excited to work alongside Pizza Hut Germany and other regional businesses to deliver a world-class experience to our fans in Munich later this year."
Pizza Hut Germany and the Carolina Panthers will work together to bring exclusive promotions to NFL fans leading up to the 2024 game, including meal promotions and exclusive enter-to-win NFL Germany in-game hospitality offerings.
"We are very excited to be the first international partner of the Carolina Panthers as part of the NFL Global Markets Program. As the Official Pizza Partner in Germany, we will not only support the team and the Panthers German fans leading up to their upcoming game in Germany, but also hope to spread the excitement of American football to future fans. Pizza Hut US already worked with the NFL and their teams in the United States for many years and we can't wait to go international with the Carolina Panthers. We wish all fans a great Super Bowl this weekend and look forward to the 2024 season together with you," says Matthias Kern, President, Pizza Hut Germany.
The partnership will also feature retail campaigns, innovative digital and social media promotions across Panthers Deutschland platforms, and unique co-branded collaborations.
About Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers became the 29th National Football League franchise on October 26, 1993. The Panthers began play in the 1995 season, winning an expansion-team-record seven games. In 28 seasons, Carolina has won six division titles, including three consecutive NFC South division titles from 2013-15. The Panthers have played in 17 playoff games, winning two NFC Championships and appearing in Super Bowl XXXVIII and Super Bowl 50. David A. Tepper, the founder and president of global hedge fund Appaloosa Management, L.P. and a well-known philanthropist, is the owner of the Carolina Panthers. Truly representing both Carolinas, the Panthers play their home games at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., just miles from the North Carolina-South Carolina border. Serving the two-state region is a priority for the team. The Panthers work with over 3,800 community partners, non-profit agencies and schools in the Carolinas each year and are committed to positively impacting the region by providing philanthropic funding, resources and opportunities throughout the Carolinas.
About Pizza Hut Germany
Pizza Hut has been around for over 60 years. With around 19,000 restaurants in 130 countries, we are the pizza specialist worldwide. Since 1983 in Germany, we bake the best pizza for you day after day in 90 restaurants and express stores. We inspire all our guests with the quality and freshness of the ingredients as well as a friendly and fast service every day.
The legendary Pan Pizza has made us famous, but you can also enjoy the thin Classic Style, the Cheezy Crust with delicious cheese in the crust, the cheesy Melts™ or delicious pasta dishes and salads in our restaurants.