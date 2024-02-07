Carolina Panthers announce partnership with Pizza Hut Germany

"Our first official partnership in Germany is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to expand our brand globally," said Kristi Coleman, Carolina Panthers President. "We're excited to work alongside Pizza Hut Germany and other regional businesses to deliver a world-class experience to our fans in Munich later this year."

"We are very excited to be the first international partner of the Carolina Panthers as part of the NFL Global Markets Program. As the Official Pizza Partner in Germany, we will not only support the team and the Panthers German fans leading up to their upcoming game in Germany, but also hope to spread the excitement of American football to future fans. Pizza Hut US already worked with the NFL and their teams in the United States for many years and we can't wait to go international with the Carolina Panthers. We wish all fans a great Super Bowl this weekend and look forward to the 2024 season together with you," says Matthias Kern, President, Pizza Hut Germany.